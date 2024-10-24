fbpx
Iconic DJ Bags Nomination At The Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2024

Iconic DJ earns nomination at Guinness Ghana DJ Awards after appearing at over 90 shows this year. A promising talent not to be overlooked.

Iconic DJ. Photo Credit: Iconic DJ
Ghanaian disc jockey, Iconic DJ who is gradually dominating the entertainment space has gain recognition by earning a nomination at this years Guinness Ghana DJ Awards.

The young talent has been working endlessly and his nomination comes as no surprise after appearing over 90+ shows alone this year.

Known to be the personal DJ for the most trending Ghanaian artiste, King Paluta; he doubles up to be a professional teacher as well.

Iconic DJ has to his credit Teacher Trainee Association of Ghana (TTAG VOLTA SECTOR) Student DJ of the year 2019 and Ghana Colleges and Entertainment Awards Student DJ Of the year 2020.

He is a promising disc jocker with a bright future who needs not to be slept on.

Congratulations to Iconic DJ for his nomination.

Iconic DJ Gets Nominated At 2024 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards. photo Credit: Iconic DJ
