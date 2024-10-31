Ghana Music Experience (GMX) App Launched by Vice President Bawumia, Offering a New Era for Ghanaian Music

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia launched the Ghana Music Experience (GMX) App on October 30, 2024, at an event in Accra that saw industry leaders, artists, and government officials gather in support of a groundbreaking platform for Ghana’s music industry.

Developed as a digital hub for Ghanaian music, the GMX App is poised to provide artists with fair compensation while making Ghana’s music easily accessible worldwide.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the GMX App’s potential to uplift Ghanaian music, emphasizing its role in strengthening cultural heritage and boosting the reach of local talent.

“This is a historic moment for Ghana. GMX is more than just a streaming platform; it’s a cultural tool to ensure our artists receive recognition, compensation, and a rightful place on the global stage,” Bawumia noted, expressing the government’s dedication to the app’s success.

GMX features a vast library of highlife, hiplife, afrobeat, and folk music, positioning itself as the premier destination for fans of Ghanaian music.

With both free and paid subscription options, GMX offers flexibility: while the free version includes ad pop-ups, a premium subscription is available for just GH¢ 9.99, requiring no external bank card or payment platform thanks to mobile money compatibility.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, described GMX as “a revolution in Ghana’s music landscape,” citing its potential to draw international interest and support national pride through increased exposure to Ghanaian culture.

His sentiments were echoed by MUSIGA President Bessa Simons, who celebrated GMX as a significant step toward uniting Ghanaian musicians and creating a thriving local music industry.

GMX CEO Ato Eduenu Tandoh expressed the platform’s mission to help Ghanaians connect with their music heritage, welcoming private investors to join the movement.

“Our goal is to provide an experience that fosters connection with the music we love, while also bringing new sounds, artists, and our history to listeners,” Tandoh said.

The app offers unique features like early access to releases, artist interviews, and behind-the-scenes content, enhancing the fan experience and promoting discovery. Powered by AI, the GMX recommendation engine personalizes suggestions, helping users explore Ghana’s rich musical landscape.

Traditional artist King Ayisoba performed at the launch, reinforcing the cultural significance of GMX and its role in protecting artists from piracy and ensuring fair earnings.

Available on both iOS and Android, GMX promises to reshape Ghanaian music’s digital landscape, making local talent globally accessible and providing a sustainable model for artists.

As GMX launches, Ghana’s music industry takes a major step forward, blending heritage with innovation to support the future of Ghanaian music.

