Stonebwoy Claims Dancehall Sound Has Ghanaian Fans Thinking He’s from Jamaica

Ghanaian music icon Stonebwoy, widely celebrated for his dynamic contributions to the global dancehall scene, recently spoke about his Jamaican-inspired influence and distinct style, which often leads fans to mistake him for a foreign artist.

During a fashion-focused interview, the BHIM Nation leader noted that his Jamaican-inspired sound and collaborations with renowned Jamaican artists like Morgan Heritage and Sean Paul play a major role in shaping this perception.

Stonebwoy has earned recognition in Jamaica and other international scenes, thanks to a music journey marked by collaborations with over 47 artists worldwide—a milestone he hinted is still growing with unreleased projects.

Beyond his music, Stonebwoy’s fashion choices are also deeply rooted in his artistic persona. Listing his signature style essentials, he shared that chains, shades, hats, teeth grills, and sneakers are a part of his everyday look.

These items, he explained, help convey his international yet authentic identity, resonating with both Ghanaian and global audiences.

Interestingly, despite his global appeal, Stonebwoy maintains a strong connection to Ghana, enjoying traditional dishes like banku with okro stew.

This blend of international appeal with local pride has helped Stonebwoy stand out in both the Ghanaian and international music landscapes, furthering his influence and relatability among fans at home and abroad.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms ufor more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic