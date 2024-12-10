fbpx
DJ Lord OTB. Photo Credit: DJ Lord OTB
DJ Lord OTB Marks 10 Years of Excellence.Photo Credit: DJ Lord OTB
DJ Lord OTB Marks 10 Years of Excellence In DJing With ’10 Years On The Boards’ Celebration

Award-winning Ghanaian DJ, Lord Barnes, popularly known as DJ Lord OTB, is set to commemorate a decade of excellence in the DJing industry. After an incredible year that saw him defend his title as the Overall Best DJ in Ghana at the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards for the second consecutive year and win the Overall Best DJ at the 2024 3Music Awards, DJ Lord OTB is giving fans a reason to celebrate.

To mark this significant milestone, DJ Lord OTB has announced the theme for his annual all-black party: 10 Years On The Boards. The much-anticipated event is scheduled for December 24, 2024, at the Oliver Twist Shack. Known for its track record of success, the celebration promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale at djlordotb.com or by dialing *713*33*841#. Patrons can expect a night filled with great vibes, incredible music, and an atmosphere that reflects DJ Lord OTB’s extraordinary journey in the industry.

Connect with DJ Lord OTB across all platforms here: https://linktr.ee/djlordotb

DJ Lord OTB All Black Party - 10 Years On The Boards.
DJ Lord OTB All Black Party – 10 Years On The Boards.

