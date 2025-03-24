DJ Lord OTB Returns as Official DJ for Guinness Accravaganza ‘Smooth Edition’

The highly anticipated 5th Edition of the Guinness Accravaganza is set to take over GHUD Park at Accra Mall on March 29, 2025. Dubbed the ‘Smooth Edition’, this year’s event promises to uphold the festival’s legacy of bringing together music lovers for an unforgettable night of world-class performances and electric vibes.

Since its inception, the Guinness Accravaganza has become the premier destination for Ghana’s biggest party enthusiasts, previously hosting top-tier acts like R2Bees, King Promise, Darkovibes, and Dopenation. This year’s lineup is even more explosive, with Stonebwoy, La Meme Gang, Lali x Lola, Joey B, and other A-list artists ready to set the stage on fire.

Award-winning DJ Lord OTB, the festival’s official DJ, returns to curate a seamless blend of afrobeats, hip-hop, and high-energy mixes, ensuring patrons experience nothing short of magic.

Tickets are now available—don’t miss out on Ghana’s ultimate night of music, culture, and smooth vibes.

Just shared my journey through all 4 episodes of Guinness Accravaganza—grateful for every moment!



This year? Expect the unexpected.



CC : @Accravaganza #ontheboards#musicforthegods — DJ LORD OTB (@DjlordOTB) March 24, 2025