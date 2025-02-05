DJ Lord OTB has officially made his mark in the Afro-house scene with a high-energy debut performance at Transit Live. Photo Credit:
DJ Lord OTB has officially made his mark in the Afro-house scene with a high-energy debut performance at Transit Live. Photo Credit: Transit Live
News

DJ Lord OTB makes a powerful Afro-House debut at Transit Live

DJ Lord OTB mesmerizes the crowd with hypnotic beats and immersive soundscapes, solidifying his influence in Afro-house music.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

DJ Lord OTB has officially made his mark in the Afro-house scene with a high-energy debut performance at Transit Live, a unique sunset-to-sunrise event celebrating music, wellness, and community. Known for his versatility and ability to command any crowd, DJ Lord OTB took the audience on a rhythmic journey, seamlessly blending some of the finest Afro-house tracks from global icons like Adam Port, Black Coffee, and Diplo.

His one-hour set was nothing short of electrifying, capturing the essence of Afro-house with hypnotic beats and immersive soundscapes. The event’s organizers were so impressed that they took to Instagram to praise his performance, further cementing DJ Lord OTB’s growing influence in the genre.

With this debut, DJ Lord OTB proves he is more than just a celebrated DJ—he is an evolving artist continuously pushing boundaries. His entry into the Afro-house scene signals an exciting new chapter, and fans can expect even more groundbreaking sets in the future.

Below are some excerpts from his set

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

DJ Lord OTB Marks 10 Years of Excellence In DJing With ’10 Years On The Boards’ Celebration

DJ Lord OTB Dominates Africa’s Biggest DJ Event

DJ Lord OTB Wins DJ Of the Year At The 3 Music Awards 2024

DJ Lord OTB Has Been Named The Official Festival DJ For The 4th Edition Of Guinness Accravaganza

DJ Lord OTB Earns First 3 Music Awards Nomination for DJ of the Year

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Audiomack and Warner Music Group. Warner Music Group and Audiomack expand licensing deal in 47 new countries
Next Article Okese1 & Lhawhomie Okese1 returns strong with ‘We Dey’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Musician, Trigmatic. Photo Credit: Trigmatic/Instagram
Trigmatic speaks on working in the Christian Ministry
News
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Black Sherif: 5 Things We Know About ‘Iron Boy’
Lists
Grammy Award Plague. Photo Credit: Grammy.com
Uncovering The Truth About Grammy Conversations In Ghana
Culture
Dancehall King Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale ‘Jo Lese’ is the ultimate party anthem
Music
Joey B
Joey B unveils catchy new song ‘Akorfa’ feat. Lighter Tod
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Afrobeats, Reggae, and Dancehall artiste Mo' Spence. Photo Credit: Mo' Spence
Mo’ Spence unveils ‘Your Love,’ a timeless lovers rock masterpiece
Music
Shatta Wale and Vybz Kartel. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram
Amazing Ghana and Jamaica Music Collaborations to Check Out
Lists
Baaba J with the Musical Lunatics. Photo Credit: Baaba J/Instagram.
Baaba J drops live performance of her, ‘In Pursuit of Happiness’ EP
Music
Trendsetter RJZ
RJZ pours his heart out in ‘Me Ne Woa’ feat. Kelvyn Boy
Music
Headless Youtuber. Photo Credit: Headless YouTuber.
Becoming Headless Youtuber: Conversation with Kula now Headless Youtuber
Interviews

Popular

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Artist fan groups in Ghana
Social Media Fan Armies: A Driving Force in the Music Industry in Ghana
Industry Insider
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews