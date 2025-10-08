Ad imageAd image
99 PHACES named Apple Music’s “UP NEXT” artist

Accra’s leading creative collective, 99 PHACES has been announced Apple Music’s UP NEXT Ghana artist.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
99 PHACES for Apple Music UP NEXT Program. Photo Credit: Supplied.
99 PHACES for Apple Music UP NEXT Program. Photo Credit: Supplied.

The dynamic Accra-based collective 99 PHACES has officially been named Apple Music’s UP NEXT Ghana artist, a recognition reserved for some of the most promising acts shaping the country’s music landscape. This selection makes them only the second Ghanaian collective to receive the title, following SuperJazzClub’s trailblazing moment two years ago. 

Their debut album, “THE KIDS ARE JUST FINE”, has stood out not just for its sound but for its execution. The rollout has captured eyes and ears alike, from a creative partnership with 69Burgers, to an intimate listening event celebrating community, and a merch collaboration with World Genius that showcases the brand’s cross-cultural influence. 

99 PHACES for Apple Music UP NEXT Program. Credit: Apple Music
99 PHACES for Apple Music UP NEXT Program. Credit: Apple Music

This Apple Music recognition is not only about validation but a celebration of the collective’s grind, vision, and commitment to pushing Ghana’s alternative sound onto global stages. 

Being recognized for the UP NEXT program means the world to us and a privilege we don’t take for granted. It is proof that the late nights, the doubts, the grind and everything in-between is absolutely worth it

99 PHACES.

The collective houses a dynamic range of artists including Anabel Rose, Moffy, KiKi Celine, CozyPols, Freddie Gambini, Tikki Waja, Insvne Auggie(Producer and Sound Engineer), KQ (Producer and DJ) and Mēl(producer). Together, they form 99 PHACES, a collective with a clear vision and expansive sound that caters for all walks of life. 99 PHACES are indeed here, and they’re just getting started.

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
