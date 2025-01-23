fbpx
Ralph The Sage. Photo Credit: Ralph The Sage
Ralph The Sage. Photo Credit: Ralph The Sage
‘Seize It’ by Ralph The Sage Out Now!!

Ralph The Sage's latest release, "Seize It", is a standout record produced by UK's Saionthebeat, designed to inspire young Africans to embrace their culture boldly.

Zimbabwean artist RALPH THE SAGE returns with an electrifying new single, “Seize It “Building on the success of his previous release, “Gangsta“, Ralph masterfully blends tradition with innovation in a vibrant Amapiano track that stimulates the senses and uplifts the spirit.

Produced by the highly acclaimed UK producer Saionthebeat, this dynamic duo delivers yet another standout record.After amassing over 400K views on TikTok and other social platforms, Ralph answers the growing demand with “Seize It”—a song designed to inspire young Africans to embrace their culture boldly, express themselves authentically, and communicate freely through a language that is uniquely theirs.

The track serves as a heartfelt reminder to Zimbabweans that they are never alone. Through playful lyricism and an irresistible hook, Ralph uses his native language, Shona, to convey a deeper message of connection and pride.

With big plans on the horizon, Ralph is carving out his space in the music world, leaving his mark as a standout artist.

“This Amapiano banger aims to turn the club up and give you a new way to enjoy music, but with a twist …. Zimapiano.”

Ralph The Sage
Cover Artwork: Seize It - Ralph The Sage
Cover Artwork: Seize It – Ralph The Sage

