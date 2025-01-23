Nyarko bares the pain of betrayal in ‘Soh Soh’

Nyarko has unveiled the official music video for her heartfelt single Soh Soh, a track that delves into the raw emotions of betrayal and heartbreak.

The song explores the painful realization of dishonesty in a close relationship. Through vivid storytelling and Nyarko’s powerful vocals, it takes listeners on an emotional journey of shock, sadness, and healing.

Nyarko explains, “‘Soh Soh’ captures the moment you realize someone close to you hasn’t been honest.

BTS of Soh Soh by Nyarko

It’s that deep feeling of betrayal, and I wanted the song to express that emotion fully. I hope listeners connect and know they’re not alone in such moments.”

The music video, directed by Kevin Domfeh and produced by Film Record Productions, brings the song’s depth to life with stunning cinematography and set design by Cosmos And Lipstick.

Known for her unique fusion of Afrobeat and soul, Nyarko’s emotive lyrics and powerful vocals have earned her recognition globally. “Soh Soh,” a collaboration with Joshua Moszi, marks another milestone in her growing career.