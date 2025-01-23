‘People’: Opanka encourages self-reliance on new song

Ghanaian rapper Opanka has released the official video for his latest single People, and it’s already sparking conversations about self-reliance and confidence.

The track’s electrifying blend of Afrobeat and rap carries an empowering message about not succumbing to the judgment or influence of others, urging listeners to trust their own path.

With his distinctive style and unapologetic tone, Opanka challenges societal pressures, offering an anthem for anyone who’s ever felt the weight of others’ expectations.

In a world full of opinions, “People” stands out as a bold reminder to stay true to yourself and never let others dictate your journey.