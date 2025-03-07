Music

B4Bonah drops video for ‘Strategem’ – A Visual Masterpiece

The official video for B4Bonah’s ‘Strategem’ is out now, offering a captivating fusion of art, fashion, and music.

Ghana Music

B4Bonah is making waves once again with the official release of the music video for his hit song Strategem.

Known for his distinctive sound and powerful storytelling, B4Bonah continues to push creative boundaries, blending music with visual art in this highly anticipated video.

The video for Strategem takes the viewer on a captivating journey, showcasing B4Bonah’s growing ability to merge cinematic visuals with his deep, thought-provoking music.

As a multidisciplinary creative, B4Bonah has always sought to bridge various art forms, and this video is a testament to his continuous evolution in the entertainment industry.

The release of Strategem comes at a pivotal moment in B4Bonah’s career, further solidifying his reputation not just as a musician, but as an artist who masterfully blends music, fashion, and visual storytelling.

Ghana Music
