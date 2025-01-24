Lynx Group introduces music distribution as part of its expansion

One of Ghana’s most celebrated music labels, Lynx Entertainment, which has produced some of the biggest talents in Ghana’s music history, has in recent days announced an expansion of the company’s services and structure.

On Day Break Hitz with DJ Slim on Thursday morning, CEO of the company Richie Mensah provided clarity on recent developments in the company’s structure and personnel.

He cleared the air on his position as being the CEO of not Lynx Entertainment but CEO of Lynx Group, a parent company with subsidiaries like Lynx Studios, Tigon Creative Studio, ACN, Panthera, and their newest addition, the distribution wing.

According to Richie, Lynx has grown from being a record label to introducing a distribution wing that will empower record labels. He added that the company has not neglected its primary record label system but has only expanded its services to accommodate other talents who do not have to sign as Lynx artists to work with the company.

“We’ve grown from being a record label” -Lynx’s Richie Mensah on Lynx Entertainment’s music distribution in an interview with Daybreak Hitz.

His reason for introducing the distribution arm is to give artists a more direct approach to their music distribution, which he believes is a better option than what is often available in our part of the world.

