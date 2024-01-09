fbpx
Richie Mensah Declares Da’Hammer the Best Ghanaian Producer of All Time – Full Details HERE!

Richie Mensah Declares Da'Hammer the Best Ghanaian Producer of All Time - Full Details HERE!
Photo Credit: Richie Mensah / Da'Hammer -fb

Renowned Ghanaian music producer and singer, Richie Mensah, has bestowed the title of the best Ghanaian producer of all time upon his colleague, Da Hammer.

While Richie’s acknowledgement is coming out of the blue, Da Hammer has served diligently with his craft, producing major hits by legendary Ghanaian acts including, Obrafour, Sarkodie, Tinny, Kwaw Kese, Edem, amongst others.

“Can I just say this. The best Ghanaian producer of all time will always be @Dahammergh #Legendary,” Richie tweeted on Sunday, January 7th, 2024.

Da Hammer, who was humbled by the recognition from his colleague Richie, commented under the post saying;

“It hits different when a great man honors you.”

