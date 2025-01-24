fbpx
Music

Berma! Strongman hits hard with new song

Ghanaian rapper Strongman releases the official video for 'Berma', directed by Sniper Boy.

Ghanaian rapper Strongman has just released the official music video for his latest single, Berma’.

Directed by Sniper Boy, the video perfectly complements the hard-hitting track produced by A-Town TSB.

With striking visuals and powerful storytelling, ‘Berma’ showcases Strongman’s lyrical depth and creative vision.

This release is another milestone in Strongman’s flourishing career, solidifying his place as one of the top talents in the Ghanaian music industry.

Stream Berma on all digital music storeshttps://mipromo.ffm.to/strongman-berma

See also  King Paluta Inserts Crisp Visualizer For New Banger ‘Makoma’ - WATCH

You Might Also Like

2025 Trace Awards: Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Amaarae, King Promise lead Ghana’s charge

Nyarko bares the pain of betrayal in ‘Soh Soh’

‘People’: Opanka encourages self-reliance on new song

Mr. Eazi & Temi Otedola attends Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show

From Article Wan To The TGMA: An Open Letter

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByWorla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
Follow:
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Previous Article Richie Mensah. Photo Credit: HitzFm/Twitter Lynx Group Introduces Music Distribution as Part of its Expansion
Next Article DJ Maphorisa at the Gold Block Party. Photo Credit: Gold Block Party/X Gold Block Party in Accra: An Exciting Night to Remember
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Wakayna. Photo Credit: Mudah Studios
Wakayna unveils his new single “One Day (Gbedeka)”
Music
Feel-good DJ Nayiram
DJ Nayiram celebrates life with ‘Banku Riddim’ feat. DJ Bass
Music
TGMA 2025
TGMA introduces Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song award for 2025
News
Spotify's Ghana Next Gen
Team Eternity, King Paluta, Kweku Smoke, Others are Spotify’s Artists to Watch in 2025
News
Kofi Mole
Kofi Mole releases ‘Yente’ – An empowering new song
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

DJ Maphorisa at the Gold Block Party. Photo Credit: Gold Block Party/X
Gold Block Party in Accra: An Exciting Night to Remember
News
Richie Mensah. Photo Credit: HitzFm/Twitter
Lynx Group Introduces Music Distribution as Part of its Expansion
News
Jordan Adetunji. Photo Credit: Emily White
Jordan Adetunji Releases New Mixtape – A Jaguar’s Dream
Africa
Ralph The Sage. Photo Credit: Ralph The Sage
‘Seize It’ by Ralph The Sage Out Now!!
Africa
CKay. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa
CKay Drops Hypnotizing “Addicted” & “Wahala” Mash-Up Live Performance Video on YouTube
Africa

Popular

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Experience the Magic of Black Sherif at Zaama Disco 2024
News