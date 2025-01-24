Berma! Strongman hits hard with new song

Ghanaian rapper Strongman has just released the official music video for his latest single, ‘Berma’.

Directed by Sniper Boy, the video perfectly complements the hard-hitting track produced by A-Town TSB.

With striking visuals and powerful storytelling, ‘Berma’ showcases Strongman’s lyrical depth and creative vision.

This release is another milestone in Strongman’s flourishing career, solidifying his place as one of the top talents in the Ghanaian music industry.

Stream Berma on all digital music stores – https://mipromo.ffm.to/strongman-berma