Gold Block Party in Accra: An Exciting Night to Remember

While events during the festive December period of 2024 were often artist-led events, there were a few that prioritized experience over person. One such event was the Gold Block Party.

The event, which took place on the 27th of December in Cantonments, Accra, was headlined by one of Africa’s hottest DJs, South Africa’s DJ Maphorisa. The event saw people of different ages and social backgrounds converge at the Base Lounge to enjoy music and good company.

While the event was headlined by Maphorisa, there were other DJs present at the event who brought their A game as the crowd waited in anticipation for the headliner to take over. Bella Worldwide, Afrolektra, Que Dj, 4Play, Remixia, among others. Supporting the DJs were some artists like Oxlade, B4bonah, Joshua Baraka, Chayuta, and AratheJay.

Bella Worldwide at the Gold Block Party. Photo Credit: Gold Block Party/X

With the venue packed with ravers, there were back-to-back jam sessions from the first DJ till Maphorisa took over the stage down the line.

Taking the stage, Maphorisa showed why he is Africa’s hottest DJ. For some time it felt like a South African party with back-to-back Amapiano songs. There was no dull moment; with each transition, the crowd roared louder. The choreographed dance steps, the harmonized singalongs, and the synced excitement through the set were an amazing spectacle.

If Gold Block Party proved anything at all, it re-echoed how consumers are open to events where DJs are the headliners. While artists will remain a core part of events and concerts, DJs are not far off the ladder as being the centre of events.