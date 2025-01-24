fbpx
Highlife magic! Sista Afia teams up with Amerado for ‘Krekete Soja’

Sista Afia’s latest release ‘Krekete Soja’ featuring Amerado is a must-hear highlife track that’s sure to make waves.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Sista Afia is back with a fresh highlife banger titled Krekete Soja, featuring rapper Amerado.

The track blends Afrobeat rhythms with traditional highlife melodies, showcasing the powerful vocals of Sista Afia alongside Amerado’s impressive rap verses.

With its catchy hooks and infectious energy, “Krekete Soja” is set to become a crowd favorite and further solidifies Sista Afia’s versatile musical talent.

The release is already making waves, and fans can’t wait to hear more from both artists as they continue to dominate the scene.

Cover Artwork: Krekete Soja – Sista Afia feat. Amerado
Strongman, Amerado, and more set for All Regional Games launch

With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
