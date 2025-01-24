fbpx
Klu’s ‘Trade Affairs, Growing Pains’ chronicles progress and choices

Klu’s Trade Affairs, Growing Pains is a deeply introspective album that explores the balance of growth and choices.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Klu has officially released Trade Affairs, Growing Pains, a deeply personal project that reflects a lifetime of experiences, progress, and choices.

Drawing inspiration from three decades of Ghanaian life, the album captures the essence of balance, growth, and the ups and downs of personal and societal evolution.

With its assortment of rich, diverse sounds, Klu brings together influences that span decades, offering a journey through Ghanaian culture and history.

Trade Affairs, Growing Pains is now available, providing fans with a heartfelt and introspective musical experience.

Cover Artwork: Trade Affairs, Growing Pains – Klu
Cover Artwork: Trade Affairs, Growing Pains – Klu
