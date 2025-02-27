Music

“Love In The Club”: Quamina MP drops highly anticipated 15-track debut album

Get ready to groove to Quamina MP's debut album, “Love in the Club,” out now!

Quamina MP’s debut album, “Love in the Club,” is out now! Released today, February 27, 2025, this highly anticipated album marks a significant milestone in Quamina MP’s musical journey since rising to fame in 2018.

With three EPs, classic singles, and collaborations under his belt, Quamina MP has outdone himself with this album. As he puts it, “This album will elevate my music to the ends of the world.”

The 15-track album is a treat, filled with love songs and party anthems that draw fans into Quamina MP’s vibrant world of happiness, love and celebration. Showcasing his production skills, Quamina MP produced 9 tracks himself. The album also features an impressive line-up of collaborations, including ‘Kurom’ featuring Kwesi Arthur and Medikal, produced by award-winning Ghanaian producer GuiltyBeatz. Other notable features include Stonebwoy, Twitch 4EVA, YCEE, and AratheJay.

Additional production credits go to MOG Beatz, Flamezonthebeat, AFROLEKTRA, WXLA, and Giaco, who all brought their unique talents to the table and Mantse Chills, the sound engineer who mixed and mastered the entire project. The album is also elevated by the smooth, soulful saxophone playing of EkowSaxx.

Cover Artwork: Love In The Club – Quamina MP

Get ready to experience Quamina MP’s musical genius! His manager, Peter Foreigner Mensah, praises the album, saying, “I’ve heard lots of albums from the continent in the past year, and I dare say this is one of the best so far.”

Stream or download “Love in the Club” across all major digital platforms.

Watch the trailer here:

