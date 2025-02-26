Music

Shatta Wale declares victory over adversity on ‘Play Nonsense’

Listen to 'Play Nonsense' by Shatta Wale, a track that highlights his unwavering determination to succeed despite the haters.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Vybz Kartel’s topmost African artiste Shatta Wale continues to defy expectations with his latest release, Play Nonsense.

The track underscores his resilience and growth despite the negative perceptions that have often surrounded his career.

Known for his bold, unapologetic persona, Shatta Wale has faced criticism throughout his journey, yet he remains steadfast in his pursuit of musical excellence.

“Play Nonsense” is a testament to his ability to rise above adversity, blending infectious dancehall beats with raw, impactful lyrics.

In this new track, Shatta Wale declares his dominance in the industry while addressing the haters who have tried to undermine his success.

The song’s energetic rhythm and confident delivery make it an anthem for anyone who’s faced challenges and refused to back down.

Shatta Wale’s relentless drive and commitment to his craft shine through in “Play Nonsense,” solidifying his place at the forefront of the African music scene.

Cover Artwork: Play Nonsense – Shatta Wale
Cover Artwork: Play Nonsense – Shatta Wale
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Døku drops first song of 2025, “Fi Mi Le” 

Next Door: Kojo Blak & Sarkodie team up in new song

Arathejay starts the year with Peace, exclusive on Audiomack

Gloria Onoja teams up with Mr Impulse for ‘Baba God’

Mr Impulse and Gloria Onoja drop ‘Somebody’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Døku. Photo Credit: Døku Døku drops first song of 2025, “Fi Mi Le” 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

KiDi & Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Clash Magazine.
Black Sherif and KiDi spotted in Zanzibar for 2025 Trace Awards
News
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Rolling Stone.
Black Sherif concert in Italy is officially sold out
News
Co-Directors, Warner Music Africa Francophone Marc-Andre Niang & Yoann Chapalain. Photo Credit: Warner Africa Francophone
Warner Music Africa Francophone hosts first Songwriting Camp in Abidjan
Africa
Samini. Photo Credit: Samini/Instagram.
I have lived life – Samini
News
Ghanaian Independence Weekend.
R2Bees, King Paluta & OliveTheBoy to headline Ghana 68th Independence Concert
News
Ghana’s M.anifest. Photo Credit: Nana Asihene
M.anifest announces new album “New Roads and Guava Trees”
News

Popular

Jay Bahd. Photo Credit: Jay Bahd/YouTube.
Review: Jay Bahd – ‘The Return of Okomfo Anokye II’
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos