Africa

‘Tete’ by Marioo tops charts as love ballad resonates across Africa

Marioo drops his new single “TETE”, a touching fusion of Afro fusion and Bongo Flava produced by S2kizzy—now trending across Africa.

Ghana Music
Marioo
Photo Credit: Marioo

East Africa’s music star Marioo returns with a powerful new release titled TETE”, under the Tanzanian label Bad Nation.

Blending Afro fusion with Bongo Flava, the single is produced by S2kizzy and mastered by Laizer, creating a sonically rich tribute to deep, vulnerable love. Inspired by Brenda Fassie’s “Nakupenda,” the song taps into raw emotion and musical nostalgia.

According to Marioo, “Tete is about a love so deep, it humbles you.” The heartfelt lyrics and tender melodies have already struck a chord with listeners across the continent.

Watch Tete by Marioo

With a romantic visualizer featuring his wife Paulah Kajala, the song is rapidly gaining traction on YouTube.

Marioo is currently Boomplay Tanzania’s number one artist and leads Audiomack Tanzania with over 465,000 monthly listeners, reinforcing his influence in African music.

TETE marks a new level of artistic growth for Marioo—deeply personal, deeply felt, and beautifully delivered.

“TETE” unfolds like an intimate handwritten letter, braiding raw emotion into Swahili verses, delicately set against an Afrobeat rhythm that transcends borders.

Its nostalgic yet contemporary sound bridges cultures while reminding us that in a fast-paced digital world, love remains timeless.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
