B4bonah returns with new jam “Active” featuring Samsney

B4bonah has released his latest single, "Active", a lively collaboration with Ghanaian producer Samsney.

Ghanaian artist B4bonah has released a brand-new single titled “Active”, teaming up with hit producer Samsney for a vibrant, feel-good tune.

Known for his unique sound and laid-back delivery, B4bonah opens the track with catchy dancehall slangs that set the tone.

He then glides into a hiplife groove, celebrating enjoyment and the good life with confident energy.

B4bonah. Photo Credit: B4bonah/Instagram.
Samsney’s production blends smooth melodies with an infectious bounce, giving “Active” both radio appeal and street charm.

The collaboration brings out the best in both artists with B4bonah’s calm but commanding flow and Samsney’s sharp, modern sound.

“Active” marks B4bonah’s first release of the year and a strong reminder of his ability to create music that’s both fun and fresh. The track is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Cover Artwork: Active - B4Bonah
