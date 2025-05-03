Ad imageAd image
Liando Africa’s “Create for Pay” event champions IP education and artist empowerment

Liando Africa Marks World IP Day with Actionable Insights for Creatives with "Create for Pay."

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Liando Africa - Create For Pay. Credit: 233leagaldotcom.
Liando Africa - Create For Pay. Credit: 233leagaldotcom.

Liando Africa, in partnership with the U.S. Embassy in Ghana and Jambo Spaces, commemorated World Intellectual Property Day (WIPD) with the “Create for Pay” program. The event steered from an engaging initiative focused on intellectual property rights (IPR), monetization, and artist sustainability.

Held at Jambo Spaces in Accra over the weekend, the event brought together artists, creatives, industry professionals, legal experts, policymakers, and key government representatives. The focus was to equip Ghana’s creative community with practical knowledge to protect and profit from their work.

The first panel, moderated by Kwasi Sarfo Akonnor, featured Winnie Myers (Assistant State Attorney, Ghana Industrial Property Office), Kwabena Mensah (Private Legal Practitioner), Paul Azumah-Ayitey (Music Business Executive & Creative Consultant), and Nana Yaw Anim (Music Rights Manager & Catalog Administrator). Together, they unpacked what constitutes intellectual property, types of infringement, and essential strategies to safeguard creative works.

Liando Africa - Create For Pay. Credit: 233leagaldotcom.
Liando Africa – Create For Pay. Credit: 233leagaldotcom.

The dialogue moved beyond just legal protections. Panelists emphasized the importance of artists understanding and leveraging various revenue streams. Speakers urged creators to explore publishing, sync licensing, live performances, merchandise, and neighbouring rights rather than focusing solely on streaming income.

In between the discussions, there were thrilling performances from Ghanaian artists, Yeye, Anabel Rose, Darkua and the iconic E.L.

A brief rainfall interrupted the program after the first session but didn’t deter proceedings. Attendees reconvened for the next phase, which featured a representative from the U.S. Embassy introducing the flagship Music Mentorship Program (MMP). The rep underscored the embassy’s continued support for Ghana’s music ecosystem, especially in empowering upcoming talents.

Liando Africa - Create For Pay. Credit: 233leagaldotcom.
Liando Africa – Create For Pay. Credit: 233leagaldotcom.

Beneficiaries of the AMMP, Antoinne Boama (Antoinette Boama – Team Lead, Entertainment Law at Liando Africa) and Richie Mensah (Music Executive and Entrepreneur), took the stage to share their personal journeys. Both highlighted how the program had helped them navigate the global music business and the stack gap in Ghana’s creative space.

Lilian Geraldo, Managing Partner of Liando Africa Legal expressed her gratitude for the support by the president of the Liando Africa Legal firm Dr. Kwame Nyampong who could not be there in person but join in virtually from their London office, sponsors, Black Oak Developers, Franklyn and Partners and Cliqlaw as well as our partners—the U.S. Embassy and Jambo Spaces.

She also thanked members of the Judiciary, Members of Parliament, the Copyrights Office, and all music business executives who honored the invitation. As well as music partner, Blue Jackets Band, E.L, all panelists, performers media outlets and attending the law school faculties.

The day wrapped with networking sessions and free legal consultations. The “Create for Pay” event not only honoured WIPD but reinforced a crucial message: creators must understand their rights and position themselves to get paid for their work.

