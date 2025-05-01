On Your Radar: Check Out These April Picks

It’s that time of the month again — On Your Radar is back to spotlight the hottest tracks you might have missed! This April edition brings you a curated list of must-listen songs that deserve a spot on your playlist. From rising stars to established hitmakers, these picks are guaranteed to keep your music game fresh. Let’s delve into it

DopeNation – Gimme That Steeze

Iconic musical duo DopeNation is back with a bang, dropping their latest track, Steeze and Composure. With catchy lyrics like “Gimme that steeze, gimme composure,” the song delivers an energetic vibe that speaks directly to the vibrant youth. Packed with hard-hitting beats, this track is the perfect soundtrack for showing off your best dance moves, bringing the heat to the dancefloor.

Tee Kae – Sour Lips

Sensational Ghanaian singer Tee Kae returns with a soulful new single titled Sour Lips. Blending elements of R&B and soul, the track delivers a smooth yet emotionally charged sound. Sour Lips explores the struggles and emotional imbalance in relationships, with the lover expressing deep frustration through heartfelt lyrics like, “If I do this to you, will you be so happy?” Tee Kae’s raw vocal delivery and storytelling make this song a relatable anthem for anyone who has experienced love’s emotional highs and lows.

Bosom P-Yung & Kwesi Amewuga – Bread

Bosom P-Yung has cooked up another hit. A fresh new banger titled “Bread” featuring the fast-rising rap sensation, Kwesi Amewuga. In “Bread,” the phrase “Bread er, I gotta bake am”, is a metaphor that symbolizes desire, effort, and value. Bread in this context refers to a girl who stands out from the rest . Someone special, rare, and worth the chase. Bosom pours out his admiration and longing in a way only he can, mixing humour and heartfelt expression.

Moffy & Notse – Mariana

Rising stars Moffy and Notse have joined forces to deliver a beautiful new single titled “Mariana,” a soulful ode to love and deep affection. This song captures the intensity and sweetness of falling for someone special. Oh my Mariana, sweet sweet Mariana” — the standout line from the chorus — echoes the heartfelt emotion that runs through the track. It’s clear that Mariana isn’t just a name; she represents that unforgettable kind of love that leaves a lasting mark.

Chayuta – GPS

With her smooth vocals and melodic delivery, Chayuta returns with a soul-stirring new single titled “GPS.” Known for her emotional depth and vulnerability, Chayuta doesn’t hold back as she opens up about life after heartbreak. In “GPS,” she reflects on the choices she made following a painful breakup, using the metaphor of a GPS to express her journey toward healing, self-discovery, and inner peace. Her lyrics are raw yet comforting, capturing the confusion, growth, and eventual clarity that come with moving on. If you’re searching for music that speaks to the heart and soothes the soul, “GPS” is the perfect destination.

Joey B – Suzzy Williams

The man himself, Joey B, is back — and this time, he’s got a story to tell in his latest single, “Suzzy Williams.” Known for his effortlessly cool vibe and storytelling finesse, Joey dives deep into a tale of affection, obsession, and emotional entanglement. Suzzy Williams isn’t just a name, it’s the embodiment of a woman who left a lasting impression. It’s raw, catchy, and classic Joey B, a perfect blend of rhythm and style.

AlorG – 20

AlorG steps into the spotlight with his powerful new single titled “20,” a reflective track that chronicles his growth and evolution since he began his music journey. With heartfelt lyrics and a raw, introspective tone, “20” gives listeners a glimpse into the highs, lows, lessons, and milestones that have shaped him as an artist.The track feels like a personal journal entry — honest, emotional, and deeply relatable. AlorG lays it all bare, speaking to the struggles, sacrifices, and moments of triumph that come with chasing a dream.

Owan & Larbi feat. Onnine – She Bad

Owan & Larbi have joined forces with Onnine to drop an undeniable banger titled “She Bad.” With their smooth, soothing vocals and infectious rhythm, the trio delivers a track that’s as addictive as it is captivating. “She Bad” tells the story of a girl whose desire and allure pull them in — a confident, irresistible woman who knows exactly what she wants. The chemistry between the artists is electric, blending melodic flows with an Afro-fusion vibe that makes the track stand out effortlessly.

FRA! ft Yung Pabi & Nyamekye – Dandan woho

FRA! teams up with the ever-versatile Yung Pabi and the soulful Nyamekye to drop “Dandan Woho” — a vibrant track that blends nostalgic 90s flair with a fresh, modern twist. This song is all about admiration — it paints a lively picture of a stunning woman who captures everyone’s attention. With playful energy and charm, the artists call out to her, asking her to “turn around” — a nod to both flirtation and appreciation. The instrumentation is rich with live-band textures, groovy rhythms, and a danceable beat that instantly gets you moving.

April brought the heat with some of the most exciting tracks of the year. From DopeNation’s high-energy anthems “Steeze” and “Composure,” to Joey B’s smooth and captivating “Suzzy Williams,” the vibes are unmatched. Add FRA!’s nostalgic “Dandan Woho,” Chayuta’s heartfelt “GPS,” and AlorG’s introspective “20” — and you’ve got a playlist packed with emotion, rhythm, and pure talent.