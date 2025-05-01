Ad imageAd image
Lists

On Your Radar: Check Out These April Picks

On Your Radar is back to spotlight the hottest tracks you might have missed for April.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer
Dynamic Duo DopeNation. Photo Credit: DopenATION.
Dynamic Duo DopeNation.Photo Credit: DopeNation

It’s that time of the month again — On Your Radar is back to spotlight the hottest tracks you might have missed! This April edition brings you a curated list of must-listen songs that deserve a spot on your playlist. From rising stars to established hitmakers, these picks are guaranteed to keep your music game fresh. Let’s delve into it

Contents
DopeNation – Gimme That SteezeTee Kae – Sour LipsBosom P-Yung & Kwesi Amewuga – BreadMoffy & Notse – MarianaChayuta – GPSJoey B – Suzzy WilliamsAlorG – 20Owan & Larbi feat. Onnine – She BadFRA! ft Yung Pabi & Nyamekye – Dandan woho

DopeNation – Gimme That Steeze

Iconic musical duo DopeNation is back with a bang, dropping their latest track, Steeze and Composure. With catchy lyrics like “Gimme that steeze, gimme composure,” the song delivers an energetic vibe that speaks directly to the vibrant youth. Packed with hard-hitting beats, this track is the perfect soundtrack for showing off your best dance moves, bringing the heat to the dancefloor.

Tee Kae – Sour Lips

Sensational Ghanaian singer Tee Kae returns with a soulful new single titled Sour Lips. Blending elements of R&B and soul, the track delivers a smooth yet emotionally charged sound. Sour Lips explores the struggles and emotional imbalance in relationships, with the lover expressing deep frustration through heartfelt lyrics like, “If I do this to you, will you be so happy?” Tee Kae’s raw vocal delivery and storytelling make this song a relatable anthem for anyone who has experienced love’s emotional highs and lows.

Bosom P-Yung & Kwesi Amewuga – Bread

Bosom P-Yung has cooked up another hit. A fresh new banger titled “Bread” featuring the fast-rising rap sensation, Kwesi Amewuga. In “Bread,” the phrase “Bread er, I gotta bake am”, is a metaphor that symbolizes desire, effort, and value. Bread in this context refers to a girl who stands out from the rest . Someone special, rare, and worth the chase. Bosom pours out his admiration and longing in a way only he can, mixing humour and heartfelt expression.

- Advertisement -

Moffy & Notse – Mariana

Rising stars Moffy and Notse have joined forces to deliver a beautiful new single titled “Mariana,” a soulful ode to love and deep affection. This song captures the intensity and sweetness of falling for someone special. Oh my Mariana, sweet sweet Mariana” — the standout line from the chorus — echoes the heartfelt emotion that runs through the track. It’s clear that Mariana isn’t just a name; she represents that unforgettable kind of love that leaves a lasting mark.

Chayuta – GPS

With her smooth vocals and melodic delivery, Chayuta returns with a soul-stirring new single titled “GPS.” Known for her emotional depth and vulnerability, Chayuta doesn’t hold back as she opens up about life after heartbreak. In “GPS,” she reflects on the choices she made following a painful breakup, using the metaphor of a GPS to express her journey toward healing, self-discovery, and inner peace. Her lyrics are raw yet comforting, capturing the confusion, growth, and eventual clarity that come with moving on. If you’re searching for music that speaks to the heart and soothes the soul, “GPS” is the perfect destination.

Joey B – Suzzy Williams

The man himself, Joey B, is back — and this time, he’s got a story to tell in his latest single, “Suzzy Williams.” Known for his effortlessly cool vibe and storytelling finesse, Joey dives deep into a tale of affection, obsession, and emotional entanglement. Suzzy Williams isn’t just a name, it’s the embodiment of a woman who left a lasting impression. It’s raw, catchy, and classic Joey B, a perfect blend of rhythm and style.

AlorG – 20

AlorG steps into the spotlight with his powerful new single titled “20,” a reflective track that chronicles his growth and evolution since he began his music journey. With heartfelt lyrics and a raw, introspective tone, “20” gives listeners a glimpse into the highs, lows, lessons, and milestones that have shaped him as an artist.The track feels like a personal journal entry — honest, emotional, and deeply relatable. AlorG lays it all bare, speaking to the struggles, sacrifices, and moments of triumph that come with chasing a dream.

Owan & Larbi feat. Onnine – She Bad

Owan & Larbi have joined forces with Onnine to drop an undeniable banger titled “She Bad.” With their smooth, soothing vocals and infectious rhythm, the trio delivers a track that’s as addictive as it is captivating. “She Bad” tells the story of a girl whose desire and allure pull them in — a confident, irresistible woman who knows exactly what she wants. The chemistry between the artists is electric, blending melodic flows with an Afro-fusion vibe that makes the track stand out effortlessly.

- Advertisement -

FRA! ft Yung Pabi & Nyamekye – Dandan woho

FRA! teams up with the ever-versatile Yung Pabi and the soulful Nyamekye to drop “Dandan Woho” — a vibrant track that blends nostalgic 90s flair with a fresh, modern twist. This song is all about admiration — it paints a lively picture of a stunning woman who captures everyone’s attention. With playful energy and charm, the artists call out to her, asking her to “turn around” — a nod to both flirtation and appreciation. The instrumentation is rich with live-band textures, groovy rhythms, and a danceable beat that instantly gets you moving.

April brought the heat with some of the most exciting tracks of the year. From DopeNation’s high-energy anthems “Steeze” and “Composure,” to Joey B’s smooth and captivating “Suzzy Williams,” the vibes are unmatched. Add FRA!’s nostalgic “Dandan Woho,” Chayuta’s heartfelt “GPS,” and AlorG’s introspective “20” — and you’ve got a playlist packed with emotion, rhythm, and pure talent.

author avatar
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
See Full Bio
Ghanaians Do Love Amaarae and So Does She
DSCVRY: CozyPols, A Space for Emotion, Style, and Community
20 Top Ghana songs that turn 20 in 2025
Top Projects in Quarter 1
Chayuta finds her way with new single ‘GPS’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByKatherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Jnr. Writer
Follow:
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
Previous Article MOLIY. Photo Credit: Semra Watch: Moliy performs “Shake It To The Max” (Fly) On The Radar with party vibes
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Beeztrap KOTM
New Music: Beeztrap KOTM drops ‘Save The Date’ featuring Efya
Music
99 PHACES. Photo Credit: 99 PHACES.
99 PHACES talks dreams and ambitions on “Million Dollar Dreams”
Music
Bigger Than Us: Twitch 4EVA explores love and resilience on new EP
On Faya! Twitch 4EVA & Kelvyn Boy light it up on new song
Music
Kwame Yesu. Photo Credit: Kwame Yesu.
Kwame Yesu gets candid with two-track project, “Trench Baby” Vol.1
Music
Owan & Larbi x Onnine. Photo Credit: Owan&Larbi.
Ghanaian duo Owan & Larbi share flirty new jam “She Bad” featuring Onnine
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

MOLIY. Photo Credit: Semra
Watch: Moliy performs “Shake It To The Max” (Fly) On The Radar with party vibes
News
Smirnoff ‘In the Mix’. Credit: Guinness Ghana.
Smirnoff ‘In the Mix’: A fresh spin on Ghana’s DJ culture
News
Spotify AI Playlist. Credit: Spotify
Spotify AI Playlist feature now live in Ghana
News
Jubed
‘Ruwa’ by Jubed: A beautiful ode to feminine power
Music
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.
Shatta Wale dismisses Stonebwoy feud as media hype
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music

You Might Also Like