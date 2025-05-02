Ad imageAd image
Music

Enam channels divine wisdom in new release ‘Afa’

Listen to “Afa” by Enam, a powerful new release rooted in African spirituality and mystic storytelling.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian songstress Enam releases her soul-stirring new single Afa, a powerful ode to the all-knowing deity, Afa.

In many West African spiritual traditions, Afa is revered as the divine messenger entrusted by the Supreme Being to reveal life’s mysteries and answers.

Enam masterfully weaves ancient belief systems into a modern sonic experience, blending Afro-soul rhythms with rich storytelling.

Watch snippet of Afa video

Through “Afa,” Enam explores themes of destiny, divine purpose, and the search for truth—an artistic reminder of our ancestral wisdom.

- Advertisement -

Her haunting vocals paired with emotive instrumentation invite listeners into a reflective, almost spiritual journey.

“Afa” stands as both a musical and cultural milestone, affirming Enam’s growing influence in the Afro-spiritual soundscape.

Available now on all streaming platforms, “Afa” is more than a song—it’s a call to reconnect with the source of universal knowledge.

Cover Artwork: Afa - Enam
Cover Artwork: Afa – Enam
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
99 PHACES talks dreams and ambitions on “Million Dollar Dreams”
‘Ruwa’ by Jubed: A beautiful ode to feminine power
King Paluta shuts out naysayers on new song ‘Foko!’
Mercy Said No! KobbySalm releases new Afrobeat single
New Music: Beeztrap KOTM drops ‘Save The Date’ featuring Efya
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Dynamic Duo DopeNation. Photo Credit: DopenATION. On Your Radar: Check Out These April Picks
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Manye Fi
New Era, New Energy: Manye Fi – ‘Rema’ is pure fire
Music
Fiesta! Chayuta releases the perfect song for the season
Chayuta finds her way with new single ‘GPS’
Music
Gyidi Kese - Piesie Esther
2025 Week 17: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Spotify AI Playlist. Credit: Spotify
Spotify AI Playlist feature now live in Ghana
News
Black Sherif. Credit: Black Sherif.
Top Projects in Quarter 1
Lists
- Advertisement -

Latest

Dynamic Duo DopeNation. Photo Credit: DopenATION.
On Your Radar: Check Out These April Picks
Lists
MOLIY. Photo Credit: Semra
Watch: Moliy performs “Shake It To The Max” (Fly) On The Radar with party vibes
News
Smirnoff ‘In the Mix’. Credit: Guinness Ghana.
Smirnoff ‘In the Mix’: A fresh spin on Ghana’s DJ culture
News
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.
Shatta Wale dismisses Stonebwoy feud as media hype
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae.
Ghanaians Do Love Amaarae and So Does She
Culture
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music

You Might Also Like