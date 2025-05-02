Enam channels divine wisdom in new release ‘Afa’

Ghanaian songstress Enam releases her soul-stirring new single Afa, a powerful ode to the all-knowing deity, Afa.

In many West African spiritual traditions, Afa is revered as the divine messenger entrusted by the Supreme Being to reveal life’s mysteries and answers.

Enam masterfully weaves ancient belief systems into a modern sonic experience, blending Afro-soul rhythms with rich storytelling.

Watch snippet of Afa video

Through “Afa,” Enam explores themes of destiny, divine purpose, and the search for truth—an artistic reminder of our ancestral wisdom.

Her haunting vocals paired with emotive instrumentation invite listeners into a reflective, almost spiritual journey.

“Afa” stands as both a musical and cultural milestone, affirming Enam’s growing influence in the Afro-spiritual soundscape.

Available now on all streaming platforms, “Afa” is more than a song—it’s a call to reconnect with the source of universal knowledge.

Cover Artwork: Afa – Enam