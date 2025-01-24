2025 Trace Awards: Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Amaarae, King Promise lead Ghana’s charge

The 2025 Trace Awards nominations are out, and Ghanaian stars have secured top spots in some of the most competitive categories. The awards, which celebrate excellence in African and Afro-inspired music and culture, will take place on February 26, 2025, in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Three of Ghana’s most prominent music artists have secured key nominations for the 2025 Trace Awards, positioning the country at the forefront of African music recognition.

Stonebwoy leads the Ghanaian pack with two major nominations: “Album of the Year” for his project “5th Dimension” and “Best Male Artist.”

Amaarae’s “Fountain Baby” has also earned her a nomination for “Album of the Year“, while King Promise joins the same category with his standout project “True to Self”. Sarkodie continues to dominate the hip-hop scene, securing a spot as a contender for “Best Artist – Hip-Hop.”

Ghana’s vibrant dance scene is also being recognized, with both Incredible Zigi and Dancegod Lloyd vying for the “Best Dancer” title. In the “Best Collaboration” category, Black Sherif gets a nod for his feature on OdomoduBlvk’s “Wotowoto Season.”

Meanwhile, acclaimed producer Jae5 is in the running for “Best Producer” for his stellar work on King Promise’s “Perfect Combi.” Rounding off the nominations is KiDi, who is representing Ghana in the “Western Anglo African” category.

With artists and creatives from over 30 countries competing across 24 categories, the Trace Awards will highlight the best in music from Africa, South America, the Caribbean and beyond. This year’s ceremony promises to spotlight the continent’s growing influence on the global stage.