fbpx
2025 Trace Awards: Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Amaarae, King Promise lead Ghana's charge
2025 Trace Awards: Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Amaarae, King Promise lead Ghana's chargeCredit: Various/Ghana Music
News

2025 Trace Awards: Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Amaarae, King Promise lead Ghana’s charge

2025 Trace Awards nominations feature Ghana's finest in music, with Stonebwoy, Amaarae, King Promise and Sarkodie leading the pack.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer

The 2025 Trace Awards nominations are out, and Ghanaian stars have secured top spots in some of the most competitive categories. The awards, which celebrate excellence in African and Afro-inspired music and culture, will take place on February 26, 2025, in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Three of Ghana’s most prominent music artists have secured key nominations for the 2025 Trace Awards, positioning the country at the forefront of African music recognition.

Stonebwoy leads the Ghanaian pack with two major nominations: “Album of the Year” for his project “5th Dimension” and “Best Male Artist.”

Amaarae’s “Fountain Baby” has also earned her a nomination for “Album of the Year“, while King Promise joins the same category with his standout project “True to Self”. Sarkodie continues to dominate the hip-hop scene, securing a spot as a contender for “Best Artist – Hip-Hop.”

Ghana’s vibrant dance scene is also being recognized, with both Incredible Zigi and Dancegod Lloyd vying for the “Best Dancer” title. In the “Best Collaboration” category, Black Sherif gets a nod for his feature on OdomoduBlvk’s “Wotowoto Season.”

See also  Kwesi Valley Out With New Street Jam ‘Gelentigen’

Meanwhile, acclaimed producer Jae5 is in the running for “Best Producer” for his stellar work on King Promise’s “Perfect Combi.” Rounding off the nominations is KiDi, who is representing Ghana in the “Western Anglo African” category.

With artists and creatives from over 30 countries competing across 24 categories, the Trace Awards will highlight the best in music from Africa, South America, the Caribbean and beyond. This year’s ceremony promises to spotlight the continent’s growing influence on the global stage.

You Might Also Like

Berma! Strongman hits hard with new song

Mr. Eazi & Temi Otedola attends Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show

From Article Wan To The TGMA: An Open Letter

Nominations now open for 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Team Eternity, King Paluta, Kweku Smoke, Others are Spotify’s Artists to Watch in 2025

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article Klu Klu’s ‘Trade Affairs, Growing Pains’ chronicles progress and choices
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Wakayna. Photo Credit: Mudah Studios
Wakayna unveils his new single “One Day (Gbedeka)”
Music
Captan
Watch the official video for Captan’s ‘Formation’
Music
Feel-good DJ Nayiram
DJ Nayiram celebrates life with ‘Banku Riddim’ feat. DJ Bass
Music
Kofi Mole
Kofi Mole releases ‘Yente’ – An empowering new song
Music
Xlimkid
Xlimkid unveils official video for Red Eye
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Klu
Klu’s ‘Trade Affairs, Growing Pains’ chronicles progress and choices
Music
Sultry Sista Afia
Highlife magic! Sista Afia teams up with Amerado for ‘Krekete Soja’
Music
Jordan Adetunji. Photo Credit: Emily White
Jordan Adetunji Releases New Mixtape – A Jaguar’s Dream
Africa
Ralph The Sage. Photo Credit: Ralph The Sage
‘Seize It’ by Ralph The Sage Out Now!!
Africa
Nyarko
Nyarko bares the pain of betrayal in ‘Soh Soh’
Music

Popular

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Experience the Magic of Black Sherif at Zaama Disco 2024
News