Detty Rave - "Red and White Noise (RAW)".
Detty Rave – “Red and White Noise (RAW)”.Credit: Mr. Eazi/X
Lists

Top 10 Concerts that made December 2024 terrific

Check out the top 10 Concerts that made December in Ghana unforgettable, featuring artists like Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and King Promise.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer

December in Ghana is more than just a month. It’s a time to celebrate life, culture, and togetherness. It’s a season of joy, music, and vibrant festivals that bring people from all walks of life together, creating memories that last a lifetime. It’s a time to remember the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to the future with hope and excitement. Below are the top 10 concerts that made December 2024 terrific in no particular order.

Contents
1. Detty Rave2. Revival Concert3. Nimo Live Concert4. Made In Taadi5. Bhim Festival6. The Outside7. Christmas With Joe Mettle8. Zamadisco Concert9. Rapperholic Concert10. Afrofuture Beach Jam

1. Detty Rave

The most anticipated event of the month organised by Mr Eazi, Detty Rave brought together artists, performers, and attendees to celebrate the African music. Global headliners like Mr. Eazi, King Promise, Kwesi Arthur and Blaqbonez gave electrifying performances that left a lasting impact on the fans.

Detty Rave - "Red and White Noise (RAW)".
Detty Rave – “Red and White Noise (RAW)”. Credit: Mr. Eazi/Instagram

2. Revival Concert

Kweku Smoke made history with his sold-out Revival Concert held in Accra. Thousands of fans showed up to witness a memorable night of renowned performances from artistes like Sarkodie, Jay Bhad, Kofi Jamar, amongst others.

Revival - A Kweku Smoke Concert. Photo Credit: Kweku Smoke/Instagram
Revival – A Kweku Smoke Concert. Photo Credit: Kweku Smoke/Instagram

3. Nimo Live Concert

Arathejay’s maiden Nimo Live Concert included performances from Black Sherif, King Promise and other legendary musicians.

AratheJay at Nimo Live Photo Credit: @TryKojo
AratheJay at Nimo Live. Photo Credit: @TryKojo

4. Made In Taadi

Thrill-seekers from around the country gathered at Kofi Kinaata’s” Made In Taadi” Concert which was held in Takoradi.

Highlife star Kofi Kinaata. Photo Credit: Kofi Kinaata
Highlife star Kofi Kinaata. Photo Credit: Kofi Kinaata

5. Bhim Festival

Global artistes like Spice and Davido had terrific performances at Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert. Fans of the genre were treated to a night of timeless tunes and entertainment.

Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Bhim Concert
Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Bhim Concert

6. The Outside

The timing, technique, and creativity of The Outside gospel event, headlined by One man 1000, delivered a powerful and soul-stirring experience. The concert brought together thousands of gospel music lovers.

The Outside. Photo Credit: Anamua
The Outside. Photo Credit: Anamua

7. Christmas With Joe Mettle

Christmas With Joe Mettle, was filled with anointed worship, with both local and international gospel artists joining him to make it an unforgettable night of praise and worship.

Christmas With Joel Mettle. Photo Credit: Joel Mettle/Facebook
Christmas With Joel Mettle. Photo Credit: Joel Mettle/Facebook

8. Zamadisco Concert

Zamadisco Concert was filled with excitement, energy and an electric atmosphere that had the crowd singing and dancing to tunes by Black Sherif and other artistes like Mr Drew, Sefa, amongst others.

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Black Sherif. Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram

9. Rapperholic Concert

The Rapperholic Concert was an unforgettable experience for the Sarkodie fans, artistes like Joey B, Kwesi Arthur, Pappy Kojo, DJ Mensah, Xlimkid and many others delivered amazing performances.

Rapperholic Sarkodi
Rapperholic Sarkodie. Photo Credit: Sarkodie

10. Afrofuture Beach Jam

The Afrofuture Beach Jam had its fair share of problems but despite the setbacks, it still provided amazing performances. Popular artistes like King Promise, Kidi, Omah Lay, and many others graced the stage.

Afrofuture Beach Jam. Photo Credit: Afrofuture/X
Afrofuture Beach Jam. Credit: Afrofuture/X

The holiday season was celebrated in style.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Jnr. Writer
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
Previous Article 2025 Trace Awards: Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Amaarae, King Promise lead Ghana's charge. 2025 Trace Awards: Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Amaarae, King Promise lead Ghana’s charge
