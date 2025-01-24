December in Ghana is more than just a month. It’s a time to celebrate life, culture, and togetherness. It’s a season of joy, music, and vibrant festivals that bring people from all walks of life together, creating memories that last a lifetime. It’s a time to remember the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to the future with hope and excitement. Below are the top 10 concerts that made December 2024 terrific in no particular order.
1. Detty Rave
The most anticipated event of the month organised by Mr Eazi, Detty Rave brought together artists, performers, and attendees to celebrate the African music. Global headliners like Mr. Eazi, King Promise, Kwesi Arthur and Blaqbonez gave electrifying performances that left a lasting impact on the fans.
2. Revival Concert
Kweku Smoke made history with his sold-out Revival Concert held in Accra. Thousands of fans showed up to witness a memorable night of renowned performances from artistes like Sarkodie, Jay Bhad, Kofi Jamar, amongst others.
3. Nimo Live Concert
Arathejay’s maiden Nimo Live Concert included performances from Black Sherif, King Promise and other legendary musicians.
4. Made In Taadi
Thrill-seekers from around the country gathered at Kofi Kinaata’s” Made In Taadi” Concert which was held in Takoradi.
5. Bhim Festival
Global artistes like Spice and Davido had terrific performances at Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert. Fans of the genre were treated to a night of timeless tunes and entertainment.
6. The Outside
The timing, technique, and creativity of The Outside gospel event, headlined by One man 1000, delivered a powerful and soul-stirring experience. The concert brought together thousands of gospel music lovers.
7. Christmas With Joe Mettle
Christmas With Joe Mettle, was filled with anointed worship, with both local and international gospel artists joining him to make it an unforgettable night of praise and worship.
8. Zamadisco Concert
Zamadisco Concert was filled with excitement, energy and an electric atmosphere that had the crowd singing and dancing to tunes by Black Sherif and other artistes like Mr Drew, Sefa, amongst others.
9. Rapperholic Concert
The Rapperholic Concert was an unforgettable experience for the Sarkodie fans, artistes like Joey B, Kwesi Arthur, Pappy Kojo, DJ Mensah, Xlimkid and many others delivered amazing performances.
10. Afrofuture Beach Jam
The Afrofuture Beach Jam had its fair share of problems but despite the setbacks, it still provided amazing performances. Popular artistes like King Promise, Kidi, Omah Lay, and many others graced the stage.
The holiday season was celebrated in style.