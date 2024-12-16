The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats

Understanding Arathejay

Influenced by the talents and creativity of legendary artists like Fela Kuti, Salif Keita, Labgbaja, and the young B4bonah, Ghanaian new-age artist Arathejay has thrown his hat into the music industry. Setting himself apart from his peers with his sound, writing, and imagery, Arathejay has earned the music industry’s love with an exceptional run in 2024.

While he has been at this for a while, Ara’s big break came this year, earning him a chart-topping song with Black Sherif, “Jesus Christ 2.” His ability to fuse Ghanaian highlife with Afrobeats and Afropop allows him to create a refreshing sound that both the old and young can enjoy.

Part of Ara’s exceptional run in the year includes the release of his debut project, “Finding Nimo Series: The Caspsule,” featuring B4Bonah and Nigerian songstress Aema. The project gave listeners an insight into his artistry and musicality as a writer and a student of highlife. It was a surreal moment when his hardwork and dedication over the years paid off with the popularity of Jesus Christ 2 off the back of the success of the project.



In a conversation with Ghana Music, Aarthejay shares details of his life, career, Jesus Christ, his upcoming show. “Nimo Live” and many more.

Ghana Music: How would you describe your 2024?

Arathejay: 2024 has been different. First things first, all thanks to Almighty God for my quickest year yet. I say quickest because this year has moved so fast for me and things have progressed so fast.

GM: You have been doing this for a while, but your big break came this year. Was there a point in time you felt like giving up? How did you deal with the downsides of your journey?

Ara: Many, many times. It may shock you to know that I’ve felt like that even after the ‘big break,’ but that’s life sometimes. You have to move on. I try to focus on what I have control over and try to spin the negative into a positive. Sometime this year I had a performance somewhere that I really wanted to make a statement with. I spent so much to get it together, and in the end it didn’t happen. I was very down after, but my team and I decided to turn it into a performance video that fans love so much now.

GM: What is the biggest lesson you have learned over the course of your career so far?

Ara: Everything be time.

GM: It has been months since you released your project. How will you describe the reception of the project? Has it done what you projected it to do for you?

It's been beautiful. I always wanted to put out a body of work like that. It's beautiful putting out something like that, having your own personal favorites, and going on to see your fans' favorites as well. I wanted to introduce the audience to the diverse genres that influence my sound, and I think this is a good part 1 of that.

GM: You have said this is part of a series of projects in the build-up to an album. How soon are we getting the second capsule?

Ara: Sooner than you think. I want to give the people around me serious headaches when it comes to song selection, so I’ve been locked in. Studio, school, sleep, studio.

GM: Jesus Christ. What influenced the song, and was it intentional to leave the original out of the project?

Ara: Stuck between a rock and a hard place. It was on a day that I was really down, and so the words are literally a cry for help. I just knew I had to put out the record, whether on the project or as a single. Close to the release of the project, I wanted it on there, but it would have distorted all the hard work being done on the backend, so I just let it be, but my goal was just to have it out regardless.

GM: Then came Part 2. How were you feeling the first time you saw how big JC 2 had become?

Ara: The feeling is crazy. Big love to Iron Boy Blacko and the whole RBA team. JC was gaining traction steadily, but JC 2, the love, has been unreal. From hearing the song being played randomly to hearing people call me ‘onnibi adamfo,’ it’s surreal, and I love that the words of the song speak to people’s hearts.

GM: You have worked with a lot of artists across the various classes; how important have these collaborations been to your growth as an artist?

Ara: People like to look at artists as finished products, but I believe we’re constantly changing. I get inspired by a lot of artists that I work with. Working with B4bonah, for instance, taught me to just feel free and let the words flow whenever I’m in front of the mic.

GM: Nimo Live, what can we expect at the event?

Ara: Punctuality, catharsis, customer-centered service, security, family… the list goes on. You can expect a show like no other. It’s going to be an experience, one that I hope everyone will love. The lovely people at Studio Dream are partnering to make this happen, so you know it’s going to be top-notch production. I want everyone to come in feeling respected, comfortable, safe, and relaxed and leave joining the AratheJay family.

GM: Ghanaian music is in a good place right now, and it looks promising if you take into account the artists we have. What is Ara’s position in the amplification of Ghanaian music?

Ara: I’m Ghanaian through and through. What influenced me before I even took notice was the Ghanaian sound. My taste buds are Ghanaian; the hawker knocking on a car glass doesn’t make me flinch; I know what it means if a security man salutes me more than once. All these influences are in my music, and my identity as a Ghanaian will always creep out of my music no matter the genre. I say that to say I hope to be an ambassador of Ghanaian music.