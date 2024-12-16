Bare Stages, Where Did the Magic Go? 

For years, Ghanaian music has resonated far beyond its borders, a rich cultural export that tells our stories and bares forth our soul. Yet, while the recordings grow slicker and the streams relatively soar higher, there’s a glaring void in the heart of our music industry: the art of live performance and real entertainment.

Once the crown jewel of a musician’s craft, live shows now often fall flat, leaving fans yearning for the magic of yesteryear.

The Global Citizen Festival in 2022 was a rare moment of collective pride. Ghanaian acts like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Gyakie stood shoulder-to-shoulder with international stars, proving that our talents could hold their own on a global stage. Their performances were polished, dynamic and memorable, a reminder of what Ghanaian music could achieve when preparation meet opportunity. But such moments are exceptions, not the rule.

I vividly recount that blazing Shatta Wale performance at Afrochella, now AfroFuture. A hot lit moment where everyone rocked. Ever experienced an Ayisi performance? Just impressive without breaking a sweat. Take me back to that night at the Nubuke Foundation where Kojo Cue put up his first concert, “For My Brothers” Concert. It had every kind of emotion on display with surreal performance of renditions from his album.

Closer to home, the energy at concerts and shows have become troublingly subdued. Performances often feel underwhelming, marked by lackluster stage presence or a disconnect between artists and their audience. The magic that once defined Ghanaian live music seems to have dissipated, leaving many wondering: what changed?

Having engaged experts, some opine that part of the problem lies in the rapid rise of many contemporary artists. Social media and streaming platforms have turned viral moments into instant fame, often bypassing the grind of small gigs and local shows that once built great performers. Without the crucible of intimate venues and modest stages, many artists lack the resilience and skill needed to captivate a live audience. Black Sherif stands out as a rare exception, a natural. A few handful have honed their craft through countless performances before stepping onto grand stages, a process too many now skip.

Performances have declined due to artists development and some artists realizing the fans don’t care much about it. Fans attend shows to enjoy the music and socialize with friends rather than witness a performance experience. The absence or lack of artist development-where labels knew great performances was a factor to get booked for shows and rake in money from touring – is a contributory factor. Again,our local artist used to hone their skills at the SHS level during entertainment nights. I don’t know if such avenues exist nowadays. Ibrahim Muniru, culture critic and writer.

“Artists should take their stagecraft seriously since it’s one of the best ways to win over new fans. Consumers should demand more from artists – boycott those who offer nothing special, event organizers must include or enforce performance contracts with artists,” he recommended

On the other hand, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, Founder, Nest Lvl Management popularly known as NYB shares a nuanced observation.

“I don’t think, there is a major decline in performances from our artists. If anything I believe the past few years have seen an increase in actual performers. Artist development is not a big deal in our space thus it affects how our artists perform on stages. I also believe the actual performers have been relegated to the background because they are yet to achieve the level of commercial success some bad performers have.

For him, “Bad performances are definitely a part of the decline in people attending performances. Most acts don’t have much to share on stage leading to apathy from the fans to the performers. This has led to most organizers switching from marketing with artists to rather highlighting experiences since people want more than just performance now.”

Yet, the issue isn’t solely with the artists. Ghana’s music ecosystem doesn’t always nurture live performance as an essential part of an artist’s journey. While there are platforms like the YFM Alternative Lounge, Ria Boss’ Open Mic series, the GoldCoast Report, Yolo Sundays and the Yardie Sessions, these remain relatively niche. Artists, especially emerging ones, must seek out these opportunities, treating them as vital arenas to test, fail, and ultimately grow. It’s here, in the intimate setting of a pub or a small cultural hub, that the foundation for greatness is laid.

Randy Walker, a media and entertainment entrepreneur noted some reasons there’s a perceived decline. He indicated that the general economic outlook in the space is a contributing factor to this narrative.

I think this is because we’ve failed to pay attention to a trending wave. We’ve seen small events disappearing and brands who held and supported the space exited the market. Hence there are just a few that can serve as a launch pad for artists to hone their craft on a clean stage, that is platforms with less attention Randy Walker, a Media & Entertainment entrepreneur.

Nonetheless, Randy calls on artists to invest in intimate shows while he hinted at the shift towards organic growth and authenticity in the music industry, with consumers preferring artists who are not necessarily heavily promoted or backed by labels.

Consumers are going to prioritize intimate, community, focused events, and the smaller your crowd, the more exciting the experience for them. Usually it’s tighter, much more exciting with an exclusive fee Randy Walker, a Media & Entertainment entrepreneur.

In an era of spectacle-driven entertainment, the solution lies in rediscovering the fundamentals. Artists need to embrace the grind of smaller stages and unconventional spaces. Public performances—at street corners, bus stops, or even crowded markets—are powerful tools for connecting with audiences in raw, authentic ways. These moments strip away the glitz and force the artist to rely solely on their talent and charisma, qualities that define the truly great.

Ghanaian music doesn’t lack talent; it lacks the deliberate cultivation of artistry. To revive the magic of live performances, artists must see the stage as one that demands preparation, creativity and relentless effort. They must be willing to experiment with how they tell their stories through sound and movement.

The fans, too, have a role to play. By supporting smaller events and appreciating the journey of growth, they help create an ecosystem where artists can thrive.

The decline in performance quality isn’t inevitable but for me a challenge to rise above. The energy, passion and storytelling that make Ghanaian music special can once again translate to unforgettable live experiences. It will take commitment, time, a good economic push and the courage to return to the basics. But when the lights dim and the crowd cheers, and a truly fortified artist takes the stage, it will have been worth every moment.