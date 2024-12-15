fbpx
Marie Minet is back with a captivating new single, "Hanoi". Photo Credit: Marie Minet
News

“Hanoi High Life Edition Acoustic” by Marie Minet and Joshua Moszi – A fusion of Chanson Française and Highlife music

Join Marie Minet on a musical exploration with her new single "Hanoi." A fusion of French chanson and West African rhythms that will captivate your soul.

Marie Minet is back with a captivating new single, “Hanoi”, from her revisited album Clair Obscur – High Life Edition Acoustic. A passionate fusion of Chanson Française and Highlife, this track showcases Marie’s unique blend of African rhythms, soulful melodies, and evocative lyrics. Recorded live after an inspiring journey in Ghana and featuring world-class musicians, “Hanoi” is a testament to her musical evolution and deep cultural exploration.

“Hanoi” transports listeners into a world of emotion, storytelling, and powerful imagery. The song narrates a tale of love and loss, wrapped in gentle yet captivating melodies. With its delicate acoustic arrangement and vibrant African influences, the track embodies Marie’s ability to mix the essence of French chanson with West African musical traditions, creating an intimate yet expansive sound that speaks universally.

Set for release on December 20, “Hanoi” will be one of the lead single from Marie Minet’s revisited album Clair Obscur – High Life Edition Acoustic. The album promises to bring together the best of Chanson Française and Highlife, featuring contributions from renowned West African artists like Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Seyi Shay, and Joshua Moszi.

About The Song “HANOI”

“Hanoi” is a deeply personal track that blends Marie Minet’s poetic lyrics with an acoustic arrangement drawing on the soul of Highlife music. The minimalist arrangement features a delicate guitar, weaving together the emotional depth of French chanson with the vibrant energy of African rhythms.

The song captures the contrast between love and longing—themes that resonate across borders and cultures. “Hanoi” speaks directly to the heart, creating a powerful connection between the artist and listener, transcending language and geography.

Cover Artwork: Hanoi – High Life Edition – Acoustic – Marie Minet

Marie Minet Music Journey

Marie Minet is known for her eclectic musical style that fuses world music, French chanson, and Afro-fusion. Her artistic journey began in Portugal, where she composed her debut album Clair Obscur in collaboration with Jon Luz, the renowned Cape Verdean guitarist. Together, they created a sound that marries Luso-African traditions with French chanson, capturing the hearts of listeners worldwide.

In her latest project, Clair Obscur – High Life Edition Acoustic, Marie continues her exploration of cultural fusion, collaborating with iconic west African artists such as Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, the “James Brown of Ghana,” Seyi Shay, and Joshua Moszi. This album blends acoustic arrangements with vibrant African rhythms, bringing a new dimension to her already diverse sound.

Following each acoustic release, a remix version will be launched, featuring collaborations with celebrated west African producers such as KillBeatz, Kel-P, TwoBars, and Possigee. This dual-faceted album offers a harmonious blend of cultures and musical traditions, inviting listeners to explore new sonic landscapes and experience both intimate acoustic sounds and high-energy remixes.

Marie Minet. Photo Credit: Marie Minet

