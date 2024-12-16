fbpx
Rapper Kweku Smoke
Rapper Kweku SmokePhoto Credit: Kweku Smoke
News

The Revival is here! Kweku Smoke to hold concert on December 18th

Get ready for Kweku Smoke's first major event, The Revival, featuring a star-studded lineup of artists like Sarkodie, Joey B, Gyakie, and more!

Ghana Music
Ghana Music

Kweku Smoke is gearing up to headline his first-ever major event, The Revival, on December 18, 2024, at GHUD Park, Accra Mall.

Kweku Smoke, who made waves in 2024 as the third most-streamed Ghanaian artist on Spotify, is taking his incredible run to the stage.

Gates open at 1 PM, promising fans an unforgettable experience with music, style, and culture.

Known for his two groundbreaking albums released this year, Born In Hell and Kweku Jesus, the rapper has cemented his place as one of Ghana’s finest hip-hop acts.

Both albums were met with resounding acclaim, earning love from fans across Ghana and Africa.

Official Promotional Art For The Revival

The Revival promises more than just a concert. Fans can immerse themselves in unique activities, including:

  • Pop-Up Shop: Purchase exclusive Kweku Jesus-themed merchandise, including customized T-shirts.
  • Automobile Showcase: A display of stunning cars for automobile enthusiasts.
  • Skating Zone: Fun skating activities to bring the energy alive.
See also  Video: Find A Way by Kweku Smoke

Kweku Smoke will be joined on stage by a star-studded lineup of supporting artists, including Sarkodie, Joey B, Gyakie, Efya, King Paluta, and more.

This ensemble guarantees a diverse and electrifying musical experience for fans.

Don’t miss out on this historic event! Secure your tickets now via USSD 800233*4#. Mark your calendars for December 18, 2024, as GHUD Park transforms into a hub of music, fashion, and entertainment.

