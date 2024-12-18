Talking Happiness and Growth With Baaba J

Since her debut in 2020, Ghanaian artist Baaba J has proven why she is on the trajectory she is on. Breaking into the alternative scene with her debut project, Lumumba Street, Baaba J has garnered several accolades and achievements with her music, making her one of the country’s brightest talents.

Spotlighted as part of the Spotify EQUAL Africa initiative, award nominations, performances, a Times Square billboard appearance, meeting Kamala Harris, the vice president of the United States of America, and hosting her debut sold-out show. Over the last four years, Baaba has been transitioning and growing in career and artistry. Throughout her journey so far, she has carried her day-one fans along and earned newer ones down the line.

Embodying the spirit and soul of Ghanaian culture and music with elements of pop, rock, highlife and folk. Her ability to weave compelling stories with soul-touching melodies makes it easy for listeners to embrace her sound, uniqueness, and diversity.

Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied

Following the success of her debut project, Baaba J will release her sophomore project, “Okay Baby Let’s Do This” which increased her popularity further. The project also solidified her as a gem that reflects the rich artistry in Ghana. The project was a display and celebration of Baaba’s culture and background, exhibiting her writing, storytelling, and attention to quality production.

A year later, Baaba will release her third project, “In Pursuit of Happiness.” The project, unlike the previous ones, included features and a more diverse palette in the sound. Despite the slight change, she still maintains her core and foundation while introducing her fans to her new reality and experiences.

In an interview with Ghana Music, Baaba J throws more light on how she has been coping with growth, change, and her new project, among other things.

Ghana Music: Congratulations on your new project. Before we delve into that, what is your assessment of your career so far?

Baaba J: This is funny because I’m writing this right after going through my Spotify Wrapped for artists. In some categories, I saw an increase; in others, I saw a decrease. This year has had its challenges, but one thing is clear to me: I am on a steady course. I keep growing and evolving, and for someone who’s only been doing this for about four years without many resources, I’ve been hitting my targets dead on. I think my consistency speaks to my relentlessness. I know what I want, and I’m going straight for it. I hear a lot of people say I deserve more attention and all that—I get it. But I think I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be. With every release, I feel more excited and ready to put in the work. I truly believe that in a few years, I’ll be among the biggest artists in the world.

Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied

GM: As consumers, there is an evident growth in your sound and personality as an artist. What will you say has accounted for the changes we have seen so far?

BJ: Definitely my private life, first of all. My experiences have shaped me, and my personality today is a result of them. I’d also say that my concert at the end of last year played a big role. I think that event was a bridge that ushered me into this version of myself, and I truly appreciate everyone who made it possible.

GM: You recently started working with The Orchard. Can you share what influenced this partnership and how important this is for your career?

BJ: My decision to work with The Orchard through Sede was mainly driven by my desire to compare working independently with working alongside a more established and experienced team. I think every artist should do this at least once.

GM: Pursuit of happiness. What influenced, first of all, this title for your third project?

BJ: In Pursuit of Happiness is one of those EP titles that says exactly what it means. I wrote these songs during a time when it felt like things weren’t going to get any better, so I wanted the title to be direct and exact. We debated the title a lot because there are other projects with the same name, but in the end, this was the truth. I was searching for something as fundamental as happiness, and there was no better way to express it.

Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied

GM: Something you have maintained throughout your career is your language and culture. How important is it for you to keep that bit of yourself and share that part of you in your music?

BJ: At this point, there’s no Baaba J without a little Ga here and there. Beyond it being intentional—representing the culture in my music—I also believe that my language and the way I weave it into my music is a big part of my identity. Doing anything else would feel like a misrepresentation of who I’ve defined myself to be.

GM: Let us talk about the project. What was the creative idea going into this project?

BJ: Because listening to this project, there seems to be some difference in sound to the last project. A lot changed after my concert last year. That experience gave birth to a version of me that is both fierce and vulnerable—a reflection of how I felt that night. I realized that every song I’ve written since carries a passion and authority that the earlier version of me hadn’t yet unlocked. This project captures that growth—a maturing, evolving Baaba navigating growing pains and real struggles. As always, storytelling remains the heart of my work. This tape is simply me sharing my journey and letting the world in on what I’m going through.

GM: You did several collaborations on this project. Why those people and why now?

BJ: After OBLDT, I knew I wanted to include features on my next tape. I’d written *Runaway* earlier and immediately thought of Seyyoh for it. Her style felt like a perfect fit, and I also sensed she might connect with the song on a personal level. B4bonah and I had been in touch on social media, and we’d talked about working together. So, when *Here Comes the Sun* came together, it just made sense to include it on the tape. The most unexpected collaboration was actually with Oladapo and Juls. The beat was originally meant for someone else, but I recorded on it, and Juls liked what I did. From there, I started looking for someone to do the second verse. My manager suggested Oladapo, whom I’d met at a writing camp before, and the rest is history.

GM: You have addressed the concept of love in your songs in different forms. How important is love to you?

Love is my fuel. Almost everything I do is for love, because I’m in love or because I’m seeking it. Is happiness a derivative of love, or is love a derivative of happiness? In my pursuit of happiness, I realize I was also searching for love—in all its forms.

Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied

GM: What would you want consumers to get from this project?

BJ: For listeners who have been with me since Lumumba St, my hope is that they can recognize my growth and see the experimentation in my writing, the features, the genres—everything. I hope they can embrace this evolution and enjoy it as much as I do. For anyone discovering my music through this tape, I hope the experiences I’ve shared bring them some sense of comfort. At its core, this tape is about the stories, and whatever anyone takes away from them is more than enough for me.

GM: We know music brings you happiness; what other 3 things would you say bring you happiness?

BJ: Spending time with family, traveling and experiencing new places, watching a good film.

GM: Last December you gave us a concert, but so far, you have not announced anything yet. Should we still look forward to a concert anytime soon?

BJ: This year, I’m not organizing a concert. Personally, I don’t want to fall into the tradition of annual December shows. I believe a concert is only necessary when the community truly needs it, and right now, it is not the time.

GM: 2024 is all but done. What message do you have to listeners and your followers?

BJ: Trust yourself. Keep working towards your goals and don’t lose faith, my friend. Your time is coming.