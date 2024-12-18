Wiafe SwiitLypz & Nad bring the vibes on ‘Feeling Good’

Wiafe SwiitLypz has just dropped his latest banger, Feeling Good, featuring the silky smooth vocals of Nad.

The track blends vibrant Ghanaian rhythms with catchy melodies, giving off pure positive vibes and making it the ultimate feel-good anthem.

Wiafe SwiitLypz and Nad’s collaboration is a perfect mix of energy and soul, guaranteed to have you dancing from the first beat to the last.

Feeling Good is a contagious jam that highlights both artists’ distinct styles, setting the perfect mood for the sunny days ahead.

Stream ‘Feeling Good’ on all digital stores – https://mipromo.ffm.to/wiafeswiitlypz-feelinggood