Buried Alive – It takes courage to create timeless Art

Isolirium Entertainment has consistently promoted and elevated music brands under its label.

Through all legitimate means, the record label has ensured that Dr. Pushkin’s music has reached global audiences—from online platforms and TV channels to live performances at the SXSW festival. The label remains committed to promoting its artists.

When it eventually unveiled the amazing vocalist Ataman Nikita, there was no letup in ensuring that his music and brand thrived. This article tells the story of how far Isolirium Entertainment has gone to bring you two of the finest musical acts of today: Dr. Pushkin and Ataman Nikita.

Rising From The Grave

Imagine being buried alive to create compelling visuals for a music video. That is precisely what Dr. Pushkin endured on the set of Empty Grave featuring B-Wayne.

While B-Wayne played the first Black Angel from Bolgatanga, Dr. Pushkin bore the brunt of the heat in the dirt of the savanna. This is how the hit song Empty Grave became the people’s choice for music video.

BTS of Empty Grave music video shoot

In a spirited display of showmanship, rapper Dr. Pushkin teamed up with a young director from the Northern Region for a visually captivating music video. Exuding an Afro-oriented biopic of hatred and a classic display of “enemies within,” the director uses a relatable storyline to advance the message of the smash hit song Empty Grave.

The song, which features the enigmatic Afro-pop trapper B-Wayne, goes beyond thought-provoking lyrics to include scenes of trust, betrayal, and caution.

Timtooni, the director of Empty Grave, aimed to tell a story, be creative, and stay within an African context. In his brief on the concept behind Empty Grave, he described the visuals as “a deeply symbolic exploration of betrayal, redemption, and the resilience of legacy.”

“The narrative draws inspiration from timeless archetypes and stories. Echoes of Judas’ betrayal at the Last Supper and Jesus’ resurrection weave through the story, as do parallels to Odysseus’ journey to reclaim his home and legacy.

These references inform the story’s emotional weight but remain subtle, inviting viewers to reflect on the human struggle for justice, redemption, and triumph over adversity.

At its core, the video also speaks to a powerful metaphor: how detractors, naysayers, and the pressures of life often attempt to bury our dreams. When people seek to silence you or dim your shine, they essentially try to bury your potential, vision, and unique voice.

The more we succumb to these influences, the more we risk creating a ‘Graveyard of Dreams.’ But this video is also a testament to hope—no matter how deeply our dreams may seem buried, there is always potential for resurrection and redemption. It’s a call to resist the world’s external pressures and reclaim the brilliance and purpose within us.” – Junaid Timtooni Yakubu.

Promoting Empty Grave

Isolirium Entertainment premiered the music video on December 26, 2024. The visuals became a remarkable complement to a song already gaining traction in Ghana and worldwide.

Having remained in the Top 10 Videos from Ghana on YouTube for weeks, Empty Grave found its way onto multiple TV channels in Ghana, Brazil, Sweden, and several other countries. Many who have seen the video on TV or heard it on the radio will recognize its heavy rotation.

As of this writing, Empty Grave’s numbers across digital platforms continue to surge, indicating that this impressive body of work has an infinite peak. Empty Grave is the kind of song and video that engages all the senses in today’s precarious world of relationships.

Empty Grave was released under Isolirium Entertainment. The label has made a lasting impression on music lovers in the past year. From releasing top-charting songs and impactful collaborations to delivering stellar music videos, the record label continues to carve out a unique path with unwavering consistency.

The Grand Entry into 2025

True to expectations, 2025 kicked off with Ataman Nikita featuring B-Wayne in a song that challenged B-Wayne to sing over an R&B instrumentation. In the process, a piece of musical magic was birthed with “Never Falling.”

2025 has already begun with “Never Falling” by Ataman Nikita ft. B-Wayne. Dr. Pushkin is gearing up to release a banger. Empty Grave is being featured on major TV networks around the world, and Isolirium Entertainment is set to drop three albums. More music to feed the soul this year—does it get any better than this?

Dr. Pushkin is preparing for another massive performance at the SXSW Festival in March 2025. Meanwhile, Isolirium Entertainment is gearing up for major announcements regarding the upcoming albums of both acts.