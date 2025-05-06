Ad imageAd image
My focus is global domination – King Promise

King Promise says his mission has always been clear—represent Ghana globally and maintain top-tier standards while doing so.

King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
King Promise says his mission has always been clear. For him, it is about taking Ghanaian music to the world and doing so at the highest standard.

In a recent interview on Accra-based YFM, the singer shared how seriously he takes his role as a representative of Ghana on the global stage.

“Since I came on the scene, my goal has been global domination and representing Ghana at the highest level, through the best standards. That has always been the focus,” he said.

He stressed the importance of quality and intention in his work. “You won’t find me anywhere doing something mediocre. I take this very personal. Representing my people is bigger than me making hit songs.”

King Promise also touched on the global reach of his music, citing success in places like Amsterdam and Japan as proof that Ghanaian music is crossing borders.

“I’ll land in Amsterdam and I’m number one on the radio. It’s wild to me, even selling shows in Japan and seeing how Afrobeats is flying over that part of the world makes me happy.”

He added, “Even if it takes me to break the bank to make sure our music is respected, I’m all out for it.”

King Promise leads this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) nominations, including top categories like Artiste of the Year and Album of the Year for True to Self. His widespread recognition and recent milestones reinforce his global ambitions and continued impact.

