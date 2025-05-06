Shatta Wale cries out for Ghanaian content creators

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has voiced his disappointment over the lack of appreciation for content creators in Ghana. He criticized both the government and the creative arts industry accusing them of failing to recognize and support the vital role content creators play in promoting Ghanaian culture and entertainment.

In a recent post on his X account, the award-winning musician expressed frustration at the continued neglect and disregard faced by creators in the country. “I don’t think the creative arts industry in Ghana and even Ghana and Ghana government truly understands who content creators are, he shared.

Shatta Wale emphasized that content creation is not just a hustle, but a serious business. He pointed out that creators invest heavily in their craft, dedicating their time, equipment, and often building platforms from the ground up. Despite these efforts, he lamented, their contributions are often overlooked.

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale

“We need to understand that entertainment and content creation go hand in hand,” he shared. “With the right support, these platforms can grow and contribute massively to the industry”,he shared.

He further urged the government and the creative arts industry to not only acknowledge but also actively support content creators. In doing so, they would recognize the crucial role these creators play in shaping Ghana’s cultural identity and, ultimately, promoting the country’s image on the global stage.

Shatta Wale emphasized that content creation isn’t easy. He said it takes serious education, discipline, and consistency to succeed—especially on platforms like YouTube. Many people, he added, don’t realize how deep the effort goes. “Please don’t say they’re making money on YouTube like it’s an overnight success,” he said.

Shatta Wale said he will use his platform to advocate for content creators. He isn’t doing it for personal gain. Instead, he wants to help those building something meaningful in Ghana. By conducting interviews, he aims to give them the recognition they deserve.

⸻

NEW GENERATION ,NEW MEDIA !!



These individuals have chosen this path—sacrificing their time, investing in equipment, building teams, and… pic.twitter.com/mVpzM4nRA3 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) May 3, 2025