Medikal, Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM drop dance anthem ‘Shoulder’

Ghanaian heavyweights Medikal, Shatta Wale, and Beeztrap KOTM have teamed up for a high-energy dance anthem titled Shoulder.

This banger delivers infectious Afro-dance vibes with hard-hitting beats and a catchy hook that only Shatta Wale could deliver.

Known for his charisma and presence, Shatta Wale’s hook adds a hypnotic rhythm that anchors the track, making it an instant party favorite.

Medikal brings his signature street-flavored bars, while Beeztrap KOTM adds his lyrical edge to the mix, creating a seamless blend of talent and energy.

Whether you’re on the dancefloor or vibing in your car, “Shoulder” is crafted to move crowds.

Already generating buzz across social media and dance challenges, Shoulder is shaping up to be one of the hottest Ghanaian releases of the year.

Cover Artwork: Shoulder – Medikal, Shatta Wale, & Beeztrap KOTM