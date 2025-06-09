Music

Medikal, Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM drop dance anthem ‘Shoulder’

Get moving with “Shoulder” – the new dance track from Medikal, Shatta Wale, and Beeztrap KOTM.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian heavyweights Medikal, Shatta Wale, and Beeztrap KOTM have teamed up for a high-energy dance anthem titled Shoulder.

This banger delivers infectious Afro-dance vibes with hard-hitting beats and a catchy hook that only Shatta Wale could deliver.

Known for his charisma and presence, Shatta Wale’s hook adds a hypnotic rhythm that anchors the track, making it an instant party favorite.

Medikal brings his signature street-flavored bars, while Beeztrap KOTM adds his lyrical edge to the mix, creating a seamless blend of talent and energy.

Whether you’re on the dancefloor or vibing in your car, “Shoulder” is crafted to move crowds.

Already generating buzz across social media and dance challenges, Shoulder is shaping up to be one of the hottest Ghanaian releases of the year.

Cover Artwork: Shoulder - Medikal, Shatta Wale, & Beeztrap KOTM
Cover Artwork: Shoulder – Medikal, Shatta Wale, & Beeztrap KOTM
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Shut Up! (Pretense): Quamina MP & OliveTheBoy deliver a fiery collaboration
Romance meets rhythm in new song ‘Cali Girl’ by Young Rob feat. Lonzo Starr
C Burn drops sensual new Afrobeats single ‘Consummate’ – a tribute to married love, made for everyone
Herman Suede features The Therapist on “One by One II”
Hustlers Dream: Sarkodie collabs with Jay Bahd & Kwaku DMC on new song
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article MOLIY, RCEE and Jubed. Credit: Ghana Music. The Art of Self Promo: Lessons from MOLIY, RCEE and Jubed
Next Article Quamina MP. Photo Credit: Quamina MP Shut Up! (Pretense): Quamina MP & OliveTheBoy deliver a fiery collaboration
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Oneman1000 at TZNLive. Credit: Ghana Music/TZNLive
TZNLive: Successful display of ministry and creative excellence
News
DMV Party In The Park 2025
KiDi, Kojo Blak & more to headline DMV Party In The Park 2025
News
Kevin Momo. Photo Credit: Kevin Momo
Kelvin Momo breaks records with monumental 29-track album Thato Ya Modimo
Africa
KJ Spio & Oxlade
Emiko: KJ Spio & Oxlade deliver perfect music video for new song
Music
Rocky Dawuni
Rocky Dawuni & Kwame Yeboah to perform at Afro-Pfingsten Festival 2025
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Cover Artwork: Sankofa - Gyakie
2025 Week 23: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
MOLIY, RCEE and Jubed. Credit: Ghana Music.
The Art of Self Promo: Lessons from MOLIY, RCEE and Jubed
Culture
GMA-USA @6. Credit: Ghana Music Awards USA.
Vote Now! Ghana Music Awards – USA opens polls for nominees
News
Merqury Quaye at Smirnoff In The Mix, Vol.3. Credit: SINM.
Merqury Quaye takes the charge at Smirnoff In The Mix Vol. 3
News
Kuntu by Patapaa feat. Taboo De Superstar & Prince Bright (Buk Bak)
Patapaa to take legal action against defamation
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like