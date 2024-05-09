Kofi Kinaata unveils full tracklist for his Kofi OO Kofi EP

Kofi Kinaata’s fans have eagerly awaited this moment, and their excitement reached a crescendo with the revelation of his debut EP, Kofi OO Kofi.

Now, Kofi Kinaata has unveiled the full tracklist for his Kofi OO Kofi EP which boasts of six songs.

Kofi OO Kofi EP Tracklist

The tracks on the EP are:

Auntie Ama

Abonsam

Saman

Effiakuma Broken Heart

I Don’t Care

Overthinking

The EP is scheduled for release on all streaming platforms on 10th May.

