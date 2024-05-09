fbpx
News Flash

Kofi Kinaata unveils full tracklist for his Kofi OO Kofi EP

Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
Kofi Kinaata unveils full tracklist for his Kofi OO Kofi EP
Kofi Kinaata unveils full tracklist for his Kofi OO Kofi EP. Photo Credit: Turkson Photography

Kofi Kinaata’s fans have eagerly awaited this moment, and their excitement reached a crescendo with the revelation of his debut EP, Kofi OO Kofi.

Now, Kofi Kinaata has unveiled the full tracklist for his Kofi OO Kofi EP which boasts of six songs.

Kofi OO Kofi EP Tracklist

The tracks on the EP are:

  • Auntie Ama
  • Abonsam
  • Saman
  • Effiakuma Broken Heart
  • I Don’t Care
  • Overthinking

The EP is scheduled for release on all streaming platforms on 10th May.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Abotrɛ (Patience) by Amerado feat. Black Sherif

2021 Week 50: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

19th December 2021
Ayalolo EP by Afriyie Wutah

Audio: Ayalolo EP by Afriyie Wutah

25th August 2020
Kiyo Dee debuts with the Volume One EP

Kiyo Dee debuts with the Volume One EP

16th April 2018
Zahanli by Fancy Gadam

2020 Week 1: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5th January 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 18 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown