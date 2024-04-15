It’s Aligata App Again With Etikelenkele After Alomo Gyata Viral Success

“Alomo Gyata” hitmaker ALIGATA APP jumps on another sick Highlife beat to create a another fun trendy classic.

He titles this one “ETIKELENKELE” which means big head in the Akan language. The song is so catchy. Online fans are already singing it from beginning to the end.

This song talks about a dumb individual who keeps doing absurd things. Aligata App refers to himself as that dumb individual. Some of the fans are politicizing the song in hilarious ways and posts.

As usual Aligata does lyrical justice to it. The various dance videos on Tik Tok will put even more smiles on your face. The song is also available on all digital platforms.