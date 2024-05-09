Amaarae’s Sad Girlz Luv Money Remix gets RIAA Platinum certification

Amaarae‘s single titled “Sad Girlz Luv Money (Remix)” featuring Kali Uchis & Moliy, has recently achieved a RIAA Platinum certification.

Since 1958, RIAA certifications have symbolized the pinnacle of achievement in the music industry.

Sad Girlz Luv Money Remix RIAA Platinum certification

This prestigious acknowledgment celebrates the song’s outstanding success, surpassing 1 million certified units in sales and streams.

Since its debut in 2020, the song has achieved remarkable milestones, particularly its viral dominance on TikTok.

Watch Sad Girlz Luv Money (Remix) by Amaarae

The remix has garnered over 220 million global streams and made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 towards the end of last year, marking the first career entries for both Amaarae and Moliy on this esteemed music chart.

