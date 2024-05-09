fbpx
Top Stories

Amaarae’s Sad Girlz Luv Money Remix gets RIAA Platinum certification

This marks the first career entry for Amaarae.

Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 34 mins ago
1 minute read
Amaarae’s Sad Girlz Luv Money Remix gets RIAA Platinum certification
Amaarae’s Sad Girlz Luv Money Remix gets RIAA Platinum certification. Pjoto Credit: ShotByCones

Amaarae‘s single titled “Sad Girlz Luv Money (Remix)” featuring Kali Uchis & Moliy, has recently achieved a RIAA Platinum certification.

Since 1958, RIAA certifications have symbolized the pinnacle of achievement in the music industry.

Amaarae’s Sad Girlz Luv Money Remix gets RIAA Platinum certification
Sad Girlz Luv Money Remix RIAA Platinum certification

This prestigious acknowledgment celebrates the song’s outstanding success, surpassing 1 million certified units in sales and streams.

Related Articles

Since its debut in 2020, the song has achieved remarkable milestones, particularly its viral dominance on TikTok.

Watch Sad Girlz Luv Money (Remix) by Amaarae

The remix has garnered over 220 million global streams and made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 towards the end of last year, marking the first career entries for both Amaarae and Moliy on this esteemed music chart.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 34 mins ago
1 minute read
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Apuutorr (Remix) by Joe Fraizer

Single: Apuutorr (Remix) by Joe Fraizer

19th November 2021
Big Drip Remix by Don Elvi feat. Poe Thug, Oseikrom, Lific & Ypee

Single: Big Drip Remix by Don Elvi feat. Poe Thug, Oseikrom, Lific & Ypee

11th January 2021
No Fear by M.anifest feat. Vic Mensa & Moliy

Video: No Fear by M.anifest feat. Vic Mensa & Moliy

22nd March 2021
Touch It (Remix) by KiDi feat. Tyga

Video: Touch It (Remix) by KiDi feat. Tyga

17th February 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 18 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown