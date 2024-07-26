fbpx
Yopoo! Kofi Mole releases new song with Reggie Osei & Kwaku DMC

Yopoo is a term meaning purity or cleanliness.

Yopoo! Kofi Mole releases new song with Reggie Osei & Kwaku DMC. Photo Credit: Kofi Mole
Yopoo! Kofi Mole releases new song with Reggie Osei & Kwaku DMC. Photo Credit: Kofi Mole

Rapper Kofi Mole has released a new single titled “Yopoo” featuring Reggie Osei and Kwaku DMC from his upcoming EP.

Yopoo, a term meaning purity or cleanliness, symbolizes Mole’s personal journey.

In a recent interview, Kofi Mole shared, “I’ve been deep down the mud. I had to fight and never let it break me.

I have overcome those trying moments and I feel so clean and pure at this point in my life. It feels more like a rebirth.

He explained that he chose Reggie and Kwaku DMC for their music’s thematic resonance, highlighting their own transitions from hardship to success, which aligns with the essence of “Yopoo.

