Sarkodie. Photo Credit: Sarkodie/Instagram
I don’t play games – Sarkodie responds to Kofi Mole

Sarkodie denies missing the scheduled shoot of Kofi Mole's "Makoma".

Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has broken his silence regarding allegations from Kofi Mole and music video director Yaw Skyface that he failed to show up for the scheduled shoot of Mole’s track “Makoma.”

The rapper took to X to address the situation, denying any intention to disregard the project.

“…have no idea about this and if it actually happened there was miscommunication somewhere only responding to this cos I got love for my superstar Kofi Mole. I don’t play games. I’m in or not,” Sarkodie wrote in a quote tweet.

Sarkodie’s response followed an interview on Hitz FM, where Yaw Skyface claimed they had set two dates for the “Makoma” video shoot, but Sarkodie never appeared. This sparked Mole’s earlier statement on social media, where he expressed disappointment over the situation.

“I was ready to shoot a video but never got any response from Sark & team after multiple texts and calls. I let that slide,” Mole tweeted.

Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated

The exchange has reignited conversations about the challenges artists face in securing collaborations and timely responses for projects. While Sarkodie emphasized his respect for Kofi Mole, he hinted at a possible miscommunication as the root of the issue.

