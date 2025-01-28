Watch ‘Se Wo’ – A soul-stirring worship song by Philip Adzale

Philip Adzale has released Se Wo, a powerful song featuring Kweku Teye, was recorded live at the Broken Worship Service.

Originally written by Ps. Eugene Zuta, this song blends heartfelt worship with anointed vocals, creating a deep connection between the artists and the audience.

With its emotional lyrics and moving arrangement, “Se Wo” serves as both a tribute and a declaration of faith, inviting listeners into a space of prayer and reflection.

Be blessed as you watch this ministration, and let the worshipful energy of “Se Wo” fill your heart.