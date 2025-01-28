fbpx
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Black SherifPhoto Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.
News

I’m singing on this album – Black Sherif on ‘Iron Boy’

Black Sherif has hinted that his forthcoming sophomore album, "Iron Boy" will see him singing more.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music

Ghanaian global music sensation Black Sherif has confirmed a significant shift in his artistic direction with his highly anticipated sophomore album, “Iron Boy”.

The artist, known for his intense and emotive blend of hiplife, drill and Afrobeats on his debut project “The Villain I Never Was“, had revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that the upcoming album will feature more singing and explore softer sonic landscapes.

“I won’t say it’s sweet, [but] maybe it’s a bit softer than whatever I’ve done before. In my day-to-day life, I don’t always listen to drill music. I think I was inspired by songs that I want to listen to in the morning, songs that I want to listen to at midnight,” he shared.

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram

Drawing inspiration from genres like country blues and R&B, Sherif confidently stated, “I’m singing on this album. I’m really singing,” hinting at a more melodic and experimental approach compared to the raw and gritty tone of his debut.

See also  OT n Aiges Stir Up the Scene for Upcoming Ghanaian Rappers

Fans have been eagerly awaiting “Iron Boy”, which was initially rumoured to drop last year. Despite the project reportedly being complete before his annual Zaama Disco concert in December, the release was delayed for reasons undisclosed by the artist and his camp.

Black Sherif has already set the tone for the year with the release of the album’s teaser single, “Lord I’m Amazed“. The song, which showcases a more soulful side of the artist, has quickly gained traction, entering the top 10 of the UK Afrobeats Chart just weeks after its release.

Stream “Lord I’m Amazed”

You Might Also Like

Buried Alive – It takes courage to create timeless Art

2025 Trace Awards: Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Amaarae, King Promise lead Ghana’s charge

Berma! Strongman hits hard with new song

Mr. Eazi & Temi Otedola attends Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show

From Article Wan to the TGMA: An Open Letter

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Street rapper Kwesi Amewuga ‘Spade’: Kwesi Amewuga delivers powerful track
Next Article Sarkodie. Photo Credit: Sarkodie/Instagram I don’t play games – Sarkodie responds to Kofi Mole
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Showbezzy (Showboy)
Kabom! Showbezzy (Showboy) teams up with Yaw Tog on new song
Music
Opanka
‘People’: Opanka encourages self-reliance on new song
Music
M3nsa
M3nsa unveils soulful video for TOYL (Time of Your Life)
Music
Nyarko
Nyarko bares the pain of betrayal in ‘Soh Soh’
Music
Klu
Klu’s ‘Trade Affairs, Growing Pains’ chronicles progress and choices
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Cover Artwork: Excellent – KOJO BLAK & Kelvyn Boy
Lyrics: Excellent by Kojo Blak & Kelvyn Boy
Music
Philip Adzale
Watch ‘Se Wo’ – A soul-stirring worship song by Philip Adzale
Music
Street rapper Kwesi Amewuga
‘Spade’: Kwesi Amewuga delivers powerful track
Music
Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay ‘Psycho’ is to those who appreciate relationships
Music
For the Popping by King Paluta
2025 Week 4: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Popular

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Experience the Magic of Black Sherif at Zaama Disco 2024
News