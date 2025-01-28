I’m singing on this album – Black Sherif on ‘Iron Boy’

Ghanaian global music sensation Black Sherif has confirmed a significant shift in his artistic direction with his highly anticipated sophomore album, “Iron Boy”.

The artist, known for his intense and emotive blend of hiplife, drill and Afrobeats on his debut project “The Villain I Never Was“, had revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that the upcoming album will feature more singing and explore softer sonic landscapes.

“I won’t say it’s sweet, [but] maybe it’s a bit softer than whatever I’ve done before. In my day-to-day life, I don’t always listen to drill music. I think I was inspired by songs that I want to listen to in the morning, songs that I want to listen to at midnight,” he shared.

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram

Drawing inspiration from genres like country blues and R&B, Sherif confidently stated, “I’m singing on this album. I’m really singing,” hinting at a more melodic and experimental approach compared to the raw and gritty tone of his debut.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting “Iron Boy”, which was initially rumoured to drop last year. Despite the project reportedly being complete before his annual Zaama Disco concert in December, the release was delayed for reasons undisclosed by the artist and his camp.

Black Sherif has already set the tone for the year with the release of the album’s teaser single, “Lord I’m Amazed“. The song, which showcases a more soulful side of the artist, has quickly gained traction, entering the top 10 of the UK Afrobeats Chart just weeks after its release.

Stream “Lord I’m Amazed”