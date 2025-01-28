fbpx
Music

‘Spade’: Kwesi Amewuga delivers powerful track

Kwesi Amewuga drops “Spade,” a track that showcases his unique style and lyrical prowess in the rap game.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Kwesi Amewuga, the rising force in African rap, has just dropped his latest track, Spade, showcasing his sharp lyricism and unique flow.

Known for fusing Afrobeats with compelling rap verses, Amewuga’s new release takes listeners on a captivating journey through energetic beats and thought-provoking lyrics.

“Spade” is a testament to his versatility, blending street-smart rhymes with catchy hooks that make it a standout in the rap scene.

With every release, Kwesi Amewuga continues to carve his own path, proving he’s a rapper to watch in the global music industry.

Cover Artwork: Spade – Kwesi Amewuga
Cover Artwork: Spade – Kwesi Amewuga
See also  Amerado Drops Powerful New Single "I Am Aware" Produced by MOG Beatz

You Might Also Like

Wendy Shay ‘Psycho’ is to those who appreciate relationships

Highlife magic! Sista Afia teams up with Amerado for ‘Krekete Soja’

DJ Nayiram celebrates life with ‘Banku Riddim’ feat. DJ Bass

Wakayna unveils his new single “One Day (Gbedeka)”

OT n Aiges collaborate with Amerado for Biibi Gyegye Wo

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByWorla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
Follow:
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Previous Article Wendy Shay Wendy Shay ‘Psycho’ is to those who appreciate relationships
Next Article Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram I’m singing on this album – Black Sherif on ‘Iron Boy’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Article Wan
From Article Wan to the TGMA: An Open Letter
News
Mr. Eazi & Temi Otedola.
Mr. Eazi & Temi Otedola attends Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show
Africa
Showbezzy (Showboy)
Kabom! Showbezzy (Showboy) teams up with Yaw Tog on new song
Music
Opanka
‘People’: Opanka encourages self-reliance on new song
Music
M3nsa
M3nsa unveils soulful video for TOYL (Time of Your Life)
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Sarkodie. Photo Credit: Sarkodie/Instagram
I don’t play games – Sarkodie responds to Kofi Mole
News
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
I’m singing on this album – Black Sherif on ‘Iron Boy’
News
For the Popping by King Paluta
2025 Week 4: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Artiste manager,Bullgod. Photo Credit: Bulldog/ Instagram
Music videos are a waste of money – Bullgod speaks
News
Detty Rave - "Red and White Noise (RAW)".
Top 10 Concerts that made December 2024 terrific
Lists

Popular

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Experience the Magic of Black Sherif at Zaama Disco 2024
News