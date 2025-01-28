‘Spade’: Kwesi Amewuga delivers powerful track

Kwesi Amewuga, the rising force in African rap, has just dropped his latest track, Spade, showcasing his sharp lyricism and unique flow.

Known for fusing Afrobeats with compelling rap verses, Amewuga’s new release takes listeners on a captivating journey through energetic beats and thought-provoking lyrics.

“Spade” is a testament to his versatility, blending street-smart rhymes with catchy hooks that make it a standout in the rap scene.

With every release, Kwesi Amewuga continues to carve his own path, proving he’s a rapper to watch in the global music industry.