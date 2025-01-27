fbpx
Wendy Shay ‘Psycho’ is to those who appreciate relationships

Catch Wendy Shay’s latest single "Psycho," a bold song about valuing love and walking away from relationships that don’t show mutual appreciation.

Worla Quist
Worla Quist - Snr. Writer

Wendy Shay‘s latest single, Psycho, delivers a powerful message of appreciation to a lover, encouraging genuine recognition in relationships.

The song’s catchy rhythm and heartfelt lyrics emphasize the importance of valuing love, while sending a clear message to those who fail to appreciate it.

Wendy Shay’s energetic performance of “Psycho” is a perfect fit for the song’s bold and confident vibe.

The track has quickly resonated with fans, showing that appreciation in love is at the heart of her music.

Cover Artwork: Psycho – Wendy Shay
Cover Artwork: Psycho – Wendy Shay
Worla Quist
Snr. Writer
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
