Kofi Mole is back with a brand-new track titled Yente, offering fans a fresh blend of his signature style and bold storytelling.

The track, which showcases Kofi Mole’s versatility, delves into themes of self-confidence, resilience, and determination.

Yente is set to captivate listeners with its catchy beat and powerful message, reaffirming Kofi Mole’s place in Ghana’s thriving music scene.

The release adds to the rapper’s growing collection of hits, promising to become a fan favorite in no time.