fbpx
Top Stories

GYE NYAME! Kofi Mole serves 4-track EP with Kwaku DMC, Reggie Osei & Kofi Jamar – Listen Here NOW!

Kofi Mole's Gye Nyame EP: Unveiling the Hidden Message

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
GYE NYAME! Kofi Mole serves 4-track EP with Kwaku DMC, Reggie Osei & Kofi Jamar
GYE NYAME! Kofi Mole serves 4-track EP with Kwaku DMC, Reggie Osei & Kofi Jamar. Photo Credit: Kofi Mole

Rapper Kofi Mole has dropped a 4 track EP titled Gye Nyame, an Akan word which translates “Only God”.

According to the Don’t Be Late crooner, Only God has the ultimate power or authority over one’s life.

The 4-track EP features his fellow Kumasi-based rappers like Kwaku DMC and Reggie Osei on Yopoo, a master piece which was released some weeks ago.

Related Articles

Rapper Kofi Jamar joins him on track 2, ‘Fly Again’ a song tipped by many hip pop heads to become a monster hit.

The EP also has songs like Holy Ground and Soul Satisfaction with production credits to Juiczx and Ebothegr8.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Photo of Public Release

Public Release

Related Articles

Stop the beefing & create substantial music that transforms society - Rocky Dawun

Stop the beefing & create substantial music that transforms society – Rocky Dawuni

20th May 2020
Empress Gifty books Easter Monday for Resurrection Effect Concert

Empress Gifty books Easter Monday for Resurrection Effect Concert

11th April 2019
We broke boundaries & rules to inspire a lot of female artistes - Abrewa Nana

We broke boundaries & rules to inspire a lot of female artistes – Abrewa Nana

29th March 2022
Rescue Me! Soronkomusic lets out a desperate plea to God on latest single

Rescue Me! Soronkomusic lets out a desperate plea to God on latest single

12th March 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 32 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown