GYE NYAME! Kofi Mole serves 4-track EP with Kwaku DMC, Reggie Osei & Kofi Jamar – Listen Here NOW!

Rapper Kofi Mole has dropped a 4 track EP titled Gye Nyame, an Akan word which translates “Only God”.

According to the Don’t Be Late crooner, Only God has the ultimate power or authority over one’s life.

The 4-track EP features his fellow Kumasi-based rappers like Kwaku DMC and Reggie Osei on Yopoo, a master piece which was released some weeks ago.

Rapper Kofi Jamar joins him on track 2, ‘Fly Again’ a song tipped by many hip pop heads to become a monster hit.

The EP also has songs like Holy Ground and Soul Satisfaction with production credits to Juiczx and Ebothegr8.

