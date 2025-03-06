On Your Radar: Listen to these January & February Picks

On Your Radar is a monthly initiative by Ghana Music. Every month, the Ghana Music team will be highlighting songs readers should listen to, especially for those who might have missed out on them.

Songs eligible are songs that dropped from the first day of the month to the last day of that month.

OV – I Stress

Afrobeat singer OV drops a powerful track about the struggles of the youth striving for a better life. In her new single “I Stress”, she highlights the relentless hustle for a brighter future.

With lyrics like “Make i see the money, mey3 aku me ho”, she expresses the drive behind her ambition and the need for financial success.The song also touches on the depression many endure when success feels out of reach.

For our first episode, we highlight some songs that dropped from artists for January and February.

Ibee Melody – Dealer

Ibee Melody is back with another banger, “Dealer” a high-energy anthem that speaks directly to the hard-working youth. The song’s central lyric, “I’m a dealer man, wetin dey push me na money,” resonates deeply with anyone who’s striving hard to make a better life for themselves. This track is a perfect soundtrack for anyone in the midst of chasing their dreams, whether in business, academics, or personal growth.

Ibee Melody continues to prove why he’s a voice for today’s driven generation, and “Dealer” is bound to become the soundtrack for many who are grinding toward their goals.

99 PHACES – “Melody”- A Beautiful Expression of Love and Yearning

Fast-rising Ghanaian collective 99 PHACES has released their latest single titled “Melody” a captivating love-themed Afro beats track that speaks to the soul. In this emotional song, the group taps into the powerful vulnerability of longing for a loved one.

The song’s central lyric, “I wanna be your melody, I wanna make your heart beat for me now” becomes a poetic declaration of deep affection, symbolizing the desire to be that constant, soothing presence for someone special. It’s not just about love—it’s about needing that connection on an emotional level. Through its soft beats and sweet melody, “Melody” stands out as a gentle yet powerful track.

King Virgin – Ekorso Remix

King Virgin drops another hit single “Ekorso” featuring Quamina MP and Kwesi Amewuga. The song is packed with motivational energy. The chorus “Whether good or bad ekorso, poor or rich, ekorso”, stands out as a message of perseverance and resilience.

“Ekorso” represents a mindset of pushing through no matter the circumstances, whether things are going well or not, whether you’re wealthy or struggling. It talks about the need for perseverance even in tough times.

G-Migos – Lungu

Uprising rap duo G-migos delivers a gritty trap anthem that blends street-smart lyrics with a bold sound. With lines like “Y3 ne nam lungu lungu, boy no oy3 mugu, y3 k) ouagadougou”, the song reflects the duo’s journey, navigating through life using unconventional routes to reach their goals.

The song highlights the importance of getting up to work, instead of staying stagnant. The rap duo hit the Ghanaian music scene in 2020 and have been dropping back to back hits since they debuted.

Susan Augustt – Sexy Depression (Live Performance)

In her powerful live performance, rising star, Susan Augustt opens up about her battle with depression. The emotional depth of the song resonates deeply with listeners, while the smooth lyrics and cool tempo make it even more captivating. Lines like “voices in my head, I no fit bed cause I’m feeling all dead inside” capture her internal struggles and the overwhelming weight of her mental battles.

However, the song also speaks to her journey of fighting through the darkness and finding her own peace, offering hope and strength to those facing similar battles.

From the ultimate anthem for the hustling youth of Dealer, to the powerful struggle for success in Lungu Lungu, and the emotional depth of Sexy Depression to the hustle for a better life in I Stress, these songs resonate deeply with the real-life struggles and triumphs we all face. Each track offers a unique perspective, whether it’s perseverance, resilience, or the fight to find peace and success.

Don’t forget to check them out and let the music speak to you.