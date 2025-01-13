Kofi Mole unleashes raw emotion in ‘Kick Off’

Kofi Mole has just dropped the official music video for his hard-hitting trap anthem, Kick Off, directed by Gawutse Rodolpho.

In the song, Kofi Mole dives deep into real-life struggles, addressing societal issues and personal challenges with raw, unfiltered lyricism.

The powerful visuals, directed by Gawutse Rodolpho, bring the intensity of the track to life, enhancing its gripping narrative.

Kick Off is a bold statement from Kofi Mole, blending his signature trap sound with meaningful commentary on life’s hardest realities.