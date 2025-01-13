Joyce Blessing teams up with King Paluta for ‘Correct’

Joyce Blessing’s latest release, Correct, featuring King Paluta, is a powerful declaration of faith and divine alignment.

The song emphasizes that, no matter the struggles or challenges, God is always at work to make everything right for the believer.

With its uplifting gospel melodies and energetic rap verses, Correct encourages listeners to trust in God’s plan and timing.

Joyce Blessing and King Paluta deliver an inspiring message of hope, faith, and assurance that all things work together for the good of those who believe.